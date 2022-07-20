Fabíola Gadelha shows her 3-month-old baby dressed as an Indian

Journalist Fabíola Gadelha surprised with the theme of her baby’s third birthday

The journalist Fabiola Gadelha left everyone delighted to celebrate her baby’s three months in a very special way. She is a proud mother of three children, two of whom are already boys. Her firstborn, Adrian, is 21 years old and her middle child, Adriel, is 20 years old. They are the fruits of an old relationship.

To complete the team, little Yarin arrived. The youngest of the family completed three months of pure cuteness, this Monday (18). She is the result of the new marriage of the communicator with the dentist Bruno Amaral. The couple even took a few days off to travel with their daughter.

The little girl embarked on a great adventure in Manaus, Amazonas. The place is more than special for the family, after all Fabiola Gadelha is manaurara and most of his relatives and friends live in the capital of Amazonas. On the trip, Yarin has collected good memories. The baby even went swimming with the dolphins, on one of the main tourist trips in the region.

Still there, the baby completed its third month of life. Mom soon took the opportunity to celebrate the birthday in the mood of the trip. The theme chosen by Fabíola Rabo de Arraia, as she was nicknamed on television, was “cunhã poranga Yarin”. The term refers to a very important figure in Parintina folklore and represents the indigenous woman, as well as the exaltation of native beauty.

The decoration of the party surprised with such whimsy. She included decorations of animals that are very common in the place – such as sloths, macaws, toucans, jaguars, among others. Some cultural symbols such as the figure of Bumba Meu boi and Indians were stamped on the sweets and souvenirs of the birthday. On the menu, guests were delighted with various regional foods.

The owner of the party posed for the photos wearing a colorful Indian costume and left the fans delighted. Covered in feathers and with a headdress on her head, she was clicked all smiling on her mother’s lap. “3 mesversario da cunhã poranga YARIN in our Amazon!”, she captioned Fabiola Gadelha.

The journalist also included some hashtags: “#mesversarioespecial #nanossaterra #familiamanauara #culturaamazonense #garantido #caprichoso”. It didn’t take long for mother and daughter to win many accolades in the web. “My God! How cute!!!!”, admired an internet user. Another joked: “I don’t have the maturity for this Yarin”. And yet another said, “What a wonderful party!”

