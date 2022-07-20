Federal Government releases BRL 13 billion in low-rate loans

Federal Government releases R$ 13 billion in loans with low rates. Check out more about Pronampe and who can apply

The Federal Government announced the release of R$ 13 billion in loans to the population. However, this credit has a different aspect: interest will be reduced. The idea is to try to help micro and small Brazilian entrepreneurs.

For this, it is first necessary to release R$ 65 billion in credits for loan through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses, Pronampe. Of these, the R$13 billion will be used for loans with lower rates.

Federal Government releases R$ 13 billion in loans

Thus, according to the government, the loans will mainly benefit Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), micro and small entrepreneurs. So that companies can ask for the loan, the interest will be lower than those practiced in the financial market. This should make the payment easier.

In this case, the program uses the Operations Guarantee Fund, from Banco do Brasil, as collateral for the loan. The resources come from the Federal Government. With this, the R$ 13 billion will be available as a guarantee for loans that have already been released and are being paid.

To apply, it all depends on the banking institution to determine the amount limit and interest rate of the loan through Pronampe. It is worth mentioning that the government guarantees 20% of the contracted value. So, if the company requests a loan of BRL 100,000, the government will be responsible for BRL 20,000, with very low interest rates. The rest belongs to the company.

Finally, currently, the conditions are 2% interest, plus the basic Selic rate, which is currently at 13.25% per year. The entrepreneur must apply for the loan at the bank he trusts. Among the options are Caixa, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Santander and Itaú Unibanco.

