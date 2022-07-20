Federal Police delegates and experts defend the polls after Bolsonaro’s lies

Federal Police delegates and experts issued a joint note on Tuesday 19 to defend the Brazilian voting system, a day after President Jair Bolsonaro gathered ambassadors to repeat lies about electronic voting machines.

The text bears the signatures of the National Association of Federal Police Delegates, the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts and the National Federation of Federal Police Delegates.

The entities express “complete confidence in the Brazilian electoral system and in electronic voting machines” and reinforce the role of the PF as “one of the State institutions responsible for guaranteeing the fairness and security of elections, which have taken place since redemocratization”. without any incident that casts doubt on its transparency and effectiveness”.

They also reiterate that the PF has already carried out several investigations and investigations on the electronic system and that “no indication of illegality has been proven in the technical analyses”.

According to the associations, the PF, as well as other institutions, has participated in public security tests promoted by the Superior Electoral Court and, “so far, no evidence of fraud in Brazilian elections was presented“.

“Following the electoral legislation in force and respecting the constitution, as well as democratic decisions, is essential for any elected representative or candidate for an elective office”, the text continues. “The representative entities that subscribe to this note have complete confidence that, this year, the Brazilian people will choose their representatives in a transparent and republican way, as they have always done.”