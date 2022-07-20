Fiat creates greeting music and changes alert sounds, but only for new car buyers | Curiosities

Some car sounds are quite familiar (and even annoying). Seat belt alerts and parking sensors tend to look similar on most models. And this with a single function: draw the attention of occupants in the name of safety .

But Fiat found a way to make the sounds emitted by a vehicle more pleasant. It’s what the brand calls “Sound Design UX”which begins to be applied in the line 2023 of bull and Pulse.

The idea is that all autos and pickups from the manufacturer receive the same update according to the level of equipment and technologies available.

According to Fiat, the purpose of altering the sounds of a car is to provide a “new, friendlier hearing journey” to occupants and make customers identify with the brand.

In practice, it all starts when the driver gets into the car. From now on, he is received with a loud greeting already seen in Fiat commercials. Other sounds, such as driving without a seat belt, the door open or with the handbrake on, and parking sensor alerts have also been modified.

Already notifications from the multimedia center or adjustments to the instrument panel will have melodies more similar to those of a smartphone. Check out in the videos below what the sounds were like in Fiat cars before and how they will look.

Old Fiat alerts and notifications sounds

Fiat’s new sound identity

You studies to create this sound identity began in 2019, along with Fiat’s brand repositioning work. However, the visual change, with the change of the logo and the adoption of the colors of the Italian flag, arrived earlier.

According to Paula Amarante, manager of user experience projects at Fiat in South America, during the work of creating the new sounds, extracts from 100 different manufacturers were researched. “We want to avoid irritation in tense moments. Sounds are functional, they have a communication task,” she said.

During the research, experts tracked a range of customers to understand consumer behaviors and tastes. Thus, this “symphony” can be adjusted. An example is the audible greeting when the driver starts the car. It can be limited to once a day, completely turned off, or present with each new game.

Other sounds may have the volume set to high, medium or low. Although, Owners of current Fiat models will not be able to upgrade their vehicles to receive the new identity, although this is possible via a software update.