Filipe Ret apologizes to mother who had her house ransacked by police

Photo: Playback / Instagram

Singer Filipe Ret spoke on his social networks after being charged with drug possession last Tuesday (19).

In a statement made on Instagram, the musician apologized to his parents, who ended up being involved in the investigation and had their houses ransacked by the police.

“I’m not perfect, but nothing I do is grounds for arrest. I sincerely apologize to my father, mother and mother of my son for having their homes invaded and ransacked. You have nothing to do with this story and you didn’t deserve this.”

Photo: Playback / Instagram

The trapper was taken to the headquarters of the Police Department for Repression of Narcotics (DRE), in Jacarezinho, in the north of Rio, after a raid by police officers at a luxury hotel in Angra dos Reis, where the artist was staying.

Ret is investigated for the alleged distribution of marijuana cigarettes at the artist’s birthday party in Rio de Janeiro, in June this year.

At the time, photos of the singer with a blue bucket and cigarettes that appeared to be marijuana circulated on the web.

This isn’t the first time the artist has been in trouble for marijuana possession. In 2021, the singer was arrested in a police operation for drug possession. At the time, Ret claimed that the package of marijuana was for his own use.

This year, the artist launched a marijuana brand, Ret Kush, in the United States. In an interview with Quem, the singer said that the business has been giving a good financial return and criticized Brazil’s decision not to allow the consumption of weed in the country.

read more about celebrities in iBahia.com and follow the Portal on Google News