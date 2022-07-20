Find out how much is Globo’s foreign debt in dollars







Globo has credit in the market and anticipated debt negotiation Photo: Photomontage: Blog TV Room

‘Globolixo will go bankrupt’ is one of the recurring phrases in profiles of critics of the station on social networks. To the disappointment of bolsonaristas, lulistas and the like, this wish will not be fulfilled.

Despite the loss of BRL 174 million in 2021, in view of revenues of BRL 14.4 billion, Grupo Globo is in good financial health. The numbers prove it.

The company started the year with R$ 12 billion in reserves and investments. In the first quarter, it recorded revenues 15% higher than in the same period last year and had a profit of R$ 1.3 billion.

According to the projection of the American risk agency Fitch, Globo should close 2022 with revenues of R$ 15.7 billion, an encouraging growth of 10% in a period of turmoil in the Brazilian economy.

And the much talked about debts?

Earlier this year, the Marinho family’s communications group had foreign debt of US$1.025 billion, around R$5.5 billion at today’s exchange rate.

Payments are under control. In January, Globo raised US$400 million (R$2 billion at the time) by issuing bonds on the market. Whoever bought it will have annual income.

It is a ‘Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)’ bond linked to environmental or social projects. The company is committed to meeting goals in the area of ​​ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), corporate acronym for environment and social actions.

With the money from the bond issue, Globo anticipated the rollover of debts in dollars due in 2025 and 2027. The next debts will only mature in 2030 and 2032. A very comfortable situation, without any risk of crisis, nor bankruptcy.

Every large company incurs debt. Search for money in the market to make investments and expand, or increase working capital. According to Fitch, Grupo Globo “has one of the strongest financial structures in Latin America”.

The internal order is to think less about profit and prioritize investments in Globoplay. The streaming platform is seen as the guarantee of the TV business in the future.

In 2021, the holding directed R$ 1 billion to the technology sector in order to improve the quality of service. The same amount should be applied this year.