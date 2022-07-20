Find out where to watch the duel between Corinthians and Coritiba for the Brazilian this Wednesday

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm, to face Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be played at Neo Química Arena and has two transmission options.

To watch Corinthians live, the first option of transmission is on open TV. THE Rede Globo broadcasts the duel exclusively. The station broadcasts the game to São Paulo (except Baixada Santista), Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Pará, Maranhão, Amazon, Rondônia, Acre, Roraima, Amapá, Federal District and Minas Gerais (except Juiz de Fora region). There, the narration by Cléber Machado while the comments are by Ricardinho, Roger Flores and Salvio Spinola.

Another option is to follow the match on Premiere, which works like pay-per-view. The channel broadcasts throughout Brazil and features narration by Milton Leite and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson.

There is still the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live starts at 17:00;

Corinthians enters the field in third place in the Brazilian Championship table. Timão has 29 points and is behind Palmeiras, with 33, and Atlético-MG, with 31. Coritiba is the first outside the relegation zone, with 19 points.

