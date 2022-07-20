Find out who is the champion of Copinha who can take over the left side of Palmeiras

With the absence of Piquerez, who suffered a myalgia in the left thighand of Jorge, with a trauma to the right knee, one of the biggest promises of the base categories of the palm trees can again receive opportunities from Abel. This is Vanderlan, ‘Spawn of the Academy’.

The 19-year-old player arrived at Verdão in 2017, still in the U-15, to act as a defender. However, the boy adapted better on the left side and has also made appearances as a winger.

In 2019, Vanderlan was part of the under-17 squad that won the Copa do Brasil, Supercup and Club World Cup in the category. Next to him were well-known pieces, such as Henri, Gabriel Veron, Gabriel Silva and Renan.

In two seasons with the U-20 team, in 2021 and 2022, the versatile player was the one who played the most among all of the category. Adding 45 matches, Vanderlan participated in the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and was three-time champion of the Paulista Championship in the category, in addition to the unprecedented Copinha.

The debut of the side in the main team of Palmeiras took place in January 2021 and, until then, there were 13 matches in the category. Against Emelec-EQU, in May of this year, he made his first match for Libertadores with fans at Allianz Parque and was recognized as a gem.

In the same month that he debuted in the continental tournament, Vanderlan had his contract renewed with the club until December 2026, and no more until 2024. Palmeiras chose to extend the bond as it is one of the main options for the side of Abel Ferreira’s team.

Now, the young left-hander from Bahia may have the chance to continue as a trusted part of the Portuguese coach and make his name enter the club’s highest shelves.

Palmeiras Home 2022: 4 games / 0 goals

Palmeiras U-20 2022: 13 games / 0 goals

Palmeiras Home 2021: 7 games / 0 goals

Palmeiras U-20 2021: 32 games / 0 goals

Titles: Libertadores da América (2021), Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior (2022), Paulista Sub-20 (2019, 2020 and 2021), Club World Cup Sub-17, Copa do Brasil Sub-17 and Supercup Sub-17.