Fired prosecutor denies working with Russian traitors

Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s former attorney general, denied that Russian collaborators worked in her office amid the war. She and the head of Ukraine’s security agency, Ivan Bakanov, were fired on Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky after suspicions of treason. Interim officials were appointed to replace the duo.

In an interview with CNN International in the capital Kiev, Iryna declared that she accepts the resignation made by the president of the country. The now former attorney general was in charge of investigations into atrocities committed against civilians during the Russian occupation of the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev.

“Here, in my office, I cannot have collaborators, because collaboration is only of people who worked in occupied territory. This is not occupied territory”, explained the former attorney general. She added that it is a priority for her office to work with cases of treason by members of the Ukrainian state and collaborators, already making clear her combat work.

When asked what would be the justification for her dismissal, she pointed out the “political” side of Zelensky. “You know my president is a politician and I was the 16th Ukrainian prosecutor for 30 years. It’s realpolitik [termo alemão para se referir à política que se baseia em noções práticas no lugar do campo ideológico] in Ukraine. This is my answer.”

Iryna also declined to give more details of the dismissal, believing that Russia can exploit anything she says and stressed that Zelensky is the “boss in command”, therefore, “makes his decision with his views”.

Substitutes and investigations

On an interim basis, Maliuk Vasyl, who will head the Security Service, and Oleksii Symonenko, who takes over the country’s attorney general, are in charge, according to a presidential decree published yesterday.

Zelensky said about 650 cases of possible betrayal, aid and complicity with Russia among Ukrainian security officials are being investigated.

“Such a number of crimes against the foundations of national security and the links between Ukrainian officials and Russian special services raises very serious questions for those responsible,” Zelensky said. “Each of these questions will be answered,” he added.

In his remarks, Zelensky also spoke of the devastating military might that Moscow had used against Ukraine, and said Russian forces had fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

Donetsk was also targeted by “the Russians, (who) continue to bomb civilian infrastructure,” said the region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

*With information from AFP