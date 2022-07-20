First Yakuza 8 screenshots

Yakuza 8 was officially announced in October 2021, but to date, Sega’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has yet to share details about the game. However, on a visit to Sega’s offices, Famitsu saw the first scenes of Yakuza 8 and shared some of them with the world.

Through a new video, Famitsu enlists the help of MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura to visit Sega’s offices where Haruki Satomi, president of Sega, accompanied by Masayoshi Yokoyama from RGGS invite Asakura to participate in the game and the answer is yes.

In their conversation with the fighter, Satomi and Yokoyama reveal that the development of Yakuza 8 is proceeding at full speed and that they are working on another project, but for now they do not share anything about it.

Regarding Yakuza 8, it was revealed that you will be transported to another city and in the shared images you can see that Kasuga Ichiban will be back, but with a different hairstyle, to symbolize the new phase of his life.

新作『龍が如く8』の未公開映像が格闘家・朝倉未来のYouTubeでチラ見せ。朝倉未来カゲーム内ぼ 『龍 如く 8』 の 発表 に に 異例 の で 映像。 に は 足立 さん さん らしき も。 春日 ではなく 、 で 髪 を た 姿!?

https://t.co/IZ6sEZI2dR pic.twitter.com/wREvVsRS2v — ファミ通.com (@famitsu) July 19, 2022