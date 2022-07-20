Flamengo can give double happiness to the fans in a game against Juventude – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro has great chances to beat the gaucho team soon

Flamengo faces Juventude at 8:30 pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (20). Rubro-Negro is considered a clear favorite in the clash and has everything to ‘pass the tractor’ on top of the gauchos, thus giving Mengão fans double happiness. See below what to expect from the match and the main tips for you to profit from betting at Bodog.

After all, Flamengo has great chances of winning the match. That is, in addition to adding the three dots, which will already help Rubro-Negro a lot in the classification table, Mais Querido can give the fans a little extra money. For that, just trust and bet on Mengão, which should not find it more difficult to win soon.

Best guess: Flamengo win, with odds at 1.36 at Bodog. That is, the bookmaker pays BRL 1.36 for every BRL 1.00 you invest in the bet.

Flamengo vs Juventude – Who wins?

Result Odds (for every BRL 1 wagered) Flamengo 1.36 Youth 8.00 A tie 5.00

Bets on Flamengo vs Juventude: odds on July 19 at Bodog.

Flemish is superior

With four wins in the last five games, Flamengo has been showing great football. That would be enough to make the bet worth it, but there’s still the fact of Juventude’s bad campaign. The gaucho club is lantern and has not won in eight games. That’s why it shouldn’t cause difficulties for Rubro-Negro in this round of the Brasileirão.

In this way, you can bet on Flamengo’s victory, which earns R$ 1.36 for each real.

Best bet for Flamengo vs Juventude

An opportunity to look for bigger numbers is to bet on Flamengo with the -1.5 handicap, which guarantees R$ 2.02 to R$ 1.00. In this case, the crowd has to be for a triumph by two or more goals difference, as it did in the last two matches, against Atlético-MG and Coritiba.

After giving rest to most of the holders in the match against Coritiba, the tendency is for Flamengo to repeat the lineup of the 2-0 victory over Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. Gabigol, who served a suspension, returns, as does David Luiz, who has recovered from knee pain.

Brazilian Championship: 18th round odds and games

Find below the dates of the Brasileirão round 18 matches, along with the odds. Give your guess for Flamengo x Juventude and also for the other duels.

Tuesday (July 19)

21:30 – (R$ 1.65) Ceará x Avai (R$ 6.00); tie (BRL 3.50)

Wednesday (July 20)

7:00 pm – (R$ 1.85) RB Bragantino x Fortaleza (R$ 4.75); tie (BRL 3.40)

7:00 pm – (R$ 3.40) Goiás x Fluminense (R$ 2.20); tie (BRL 3.25)

19:30 – (R$ 1.85) Athletico-PR x Atlético-GO (R$ 4.50); tie (BRL 3.40)

20:30 – (R$ 1.36) Flamengo x Juventude (R$ 8.00); tie (BRL 5.00)

8:30 pm – (R$ 2.20) Internacional x São Paulo (R$ 3.50); tie (BRL 3.20)

21:30 – (R$ 1.50) Corinthians x Coritiba (R$ 7.50); tie (R$ 4.00)

Thursday (July 21)