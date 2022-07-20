Flamengo contests draw at the STJD to decide the BR Cup match at home – 07/20/2022

Flamengo filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) in an attempt to decide at home the clash for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico. The red-black carioca made an innominate measure with a request for an injunction saying that the CBF committed an “irregularity” in the draw of the mands.

The request will be evaluated by Otávio Noronha, president of the STJD.

Since yesterday (19), Flamengo has challenged a common practice of the CBF when there are two mass teams from the same city at this point in the competition. “As a standard procedure, after defining the duels, teams from the same city were brought together in the draw so that there was an alternation in the order of who would send the games at home and away”, explained the CBF in a note.

But Flamengo questions this criterion and the way in which it was presented in yesterday’s draw.

In chronological order, Flamengo’s ball was the last to be taken. Thus, the match would be Athletico x Flamengo. At that time, on the other side of the bracket, the duel Fortaleza x Fluminense had already taken place, in that order.

The CBF always separates the draw into two moments and warns that the definition of the clashes does not concern the order of the mands. The entity’s competitions board starts the “second half” of the draw with pre-definitions, avoiding, when possible, that two teams from the same city send games in the same week.

Yesterday (19), the starting line-up was: Fortaleza x Fluminense and Flamengo x Athletico, already with the intentional inversion in relation to the order of drawing of the balls in the previous moment.

The odd ball came out and the order was according to the drawing. If the ball came out even, it would be Fluminense x Fortaleza and Athletico x Flamengo in the first game.

Flamengo criticizes this procedure by the CBF, although the same ritual took place in the previous phase, the round of 16. Fla, chronologically, came out in the second column of the game against Atlético-MG. But, at the time of defining the commands, the CBF placed the rubro-negro in the first column.

In the STJD, Flamengo cites that it suffered “undeniable and irremediable sporting damage”. The club claims that CBF, in the round of 16, had already put Botafogo to play in the same week as home team in Rio, but the day after Flamengo’s duel against Atlético-MG.

Therefore, the club tries to convince the court that there is no reason for this reversal of teams from the same city, if the Copa do Brasil games can be played on two consecutive days.

Flamengo also cites that this pre-direction criterion is not in the specific regulation of the Copa do Brasil or even in the General Regulations of CBF Competitions.

After the draw, Cacau Cotta, Fla’s director of external relations, met with Júlio Avellar, director of competitions at CBF. Apparently, things were understood, although Flamengo complained about the lack of transparency in the process.

But the case took the legal path.

Official note from CBF

In the 2022 Copa Intelbras do Brasil Quarter Finals Draw, the clashes and field orders of the next phase of the competition were defined.

As a standard procedure, after the duels were defined, teams from the same city were grouped together in the draw so that there was an alternation in the order of who would send the games at home and away.

Therefore, the matches Fluminense x Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense x Flamengo were related. As Fla was drawn later, his position on the match chart has been adjusted. In the home draw, the odd ball determined that the order seen on the screen would be maintained, with Fluminense deciding as home team and Flamengo as visitor.

The same scenario has already been repeated in the Draw of the Eighth Finals, when Flamengo’s position in the confrontation with Atlético Mineiro was changed, positioning Flamengo as home team on the return, and that of Fluminense x Cruzeiro remained as it was, leaving Flu as a visitor. on the way back.