Flamengo receives explanation about contesting the draw and asks for more transparency from CBF

The controversy over the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil won a new chapter. After demand explanations from the CBF regarding the change of position in the drawthe board of Flamengorepresented by the director of external relations, Cacau Cotta, had a meeting with Júlio Avellar, director of competitions at the entity.

+ Click here and understand the confusion in the Copa do Brasil draw

+ Cebolinha and Vidal on the field: see images of Flamengo’s training this Tuesday

After the meeting at the CBF headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca, Cacau Cotta spoke to the press and explained the content of the conversation. According to the manager, despite the criterion having been adopted in the last draws of the competition, there is nothing in the regulation that justifies the inversion of order.

– Actually, I already knew it wasn’t in the regulations. I actually went to ask for the VAR and understand. It is not something that is part of the regulation. May it be clearer and more transparent in the near future. I think there was a lack of communication from the girls (raffle hosts), because it was different from the round of 16. They have the criterion that, with two teams from the same square, make this change – explained Cacau Cotta.

+ See the matches and draws of the Copa do Brasil



Asked about the possibility of Flamengo trying to file a lawsuit to reverse the draw, Cacau Cotta left the decision in the hands of the legal department and President Rodolfo Landim.

– Flamengo’s stance is to always discuss internally. Bring you what is happening right now. When it’s not in the regulation, you’re not convinced. When you already have a history from 2013 to now, you start to try to understand and seek the best for the institution. Now, that decision is in the hands of the legal department and the president. But there was a dialogue with the CBF and, when Flamengo finds itself by right or if it finds itself injured, Flamengo will seek its rights. Flamengo will study and better understand this moment.

Flamengo director, Cacau Cotta had a meeting at the CBF headquarters (Photo: Reproduction/Luiza Sá)

If the decision is not reversed, Flamengo will open the quarter-final clash at Maracanã next week. The return game will be at Arena da Baixada on August 17th or 18th. See the official statement from the CBF about what happened:

“In the 2022 Copa Intelbras do Brasil Quarter Finals Draw, the clashes and field orders of the next phase of the competition were defined.

As a standard procedure, after the duels were defined, teams from the same city were grouped together in the draw so that there was an alternation in the order of who would send the games at home and away.

Therefore, the matches Fluminense x Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense x Flamengo were related. As Fla was drawn later, his position on the match chart has been adjusted. In the home draw, the odd ball determined that the order seen on the screen would be maintained, with Fluminense deciding as home team and Flamengo as visitor.

The same scenario has already been repeated in the Draw of the Eighth Finals, when Flamengo’s position in the confrontation with Atlético Mineiro was changed, positioning Flamengo as home team on the return, and that of Fluminense x Cruzeiro remained as it was, leaving Flu as a visitor. on the way back”.

SEE THE CONFUSION TIMELINE:



1. First, the four matches of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil were drawn. The balls came out in the following order: Atlético-GO, Corinthians, Fortaleza, Fluminense, São Paulo, América-MG, Athletico and, finally, Flamengo.

2. After a short break, the mands were drawn with a simple rule: if you get an odd ball, the position remains as it is in the draw. If it is an even ball, the order is reversed. This procedure is old and occurs for teams from the same city that played at home in different weeks.

3. However, in the case of today’s draw, the CBF reversed the positions of Flamengo and Athletico before the home draw. Flamengo, drawn last, appeared first in the match. This occurred to leave the red-black club in a different position from Fluminense. Thus, the clashes were: Fortaleza x Fluminense and Flamengo x Athletico.

4. As an odd ball (9) came out, the order above was maintained. Fortaleza and Flamengo open the clashes at home, while Fluminense and Athletico decide the game back under their control.