Flamengo takes action at STJD to decide at home in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil | Flamengo

Flamengo took action in the STJD to try to decide at home the spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR. The club felt wronged by the draw made by the CBF to define the field orders this past Tuesday.

Flamengo’s board complains that, in the draw, its position was reversed before the mands were defined. The CBF uses a criterion of not letting clubs from the same city play the same leg of the tie in the same municipality. With Flamengo and Fluminense classified, one would have to open at home and the other would decide. It was up to Flu to play the game back at Maracanã.

Flamengo contests this criterion because it is not provided for in the tournament regulations. In the round of 16 this happened, and Flu had to decide away from home, with Fla sending the return in Rio. However, the red-blacks claim that at the time Botafogo, which was still in the running, also closed the round of 16 at home. (At the end of the article, see what the action of the Flamengo)

On Tuesday afternoon, right after the draw, Rodolfo Landim arrived at Galeão airport, where the team boarded for Brasília, and did not want to give an interview. (See video above). Speaking loudly on the phone, the president of Flamengo raged with a caller named Julio about the fact that the team played the first leg in Rio de Janeiro. Julio Avellar is the name of the new director of competitions for the CBF.

– The criterion was made to harm my team! Why not reverse Fluminense then? – Rodolfo Landim said on the phone, quite excited.

Who accompanied the draw as a representative of Flamengo was the director of external relations Cacau Cotta. He met with CBF leaders to hear explanations. On leaving, he had hinted that the club could appeal, something that was done with the action in the STJD.

– I think there was a miscommunication. What is lacking is communication and, to make it very transparent, that this criterion is in the regulation. When it’s not in the regulations, you’re not convinced, but, as you already have a history of this criterion since 2013 and with Flamengo themselves in the round of 16, you start to understand. Now this issue is in the hands of the legal department and the president. If you find it wronged, go seek your rights.

Flamengo’s request was forwarded to the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, who will analyze it.

See what the Flamengo in action:

“In fact, the ball drawn for the clashes at the bottom of the table, among them the matches of the FLAMENGO, had the number 9 (nine), odd, which is why the field order of the draw should have been maintained. In other words, as ATHLETICO-PR was the first team drawn for the match, it would be up to this team to be in charge of the field of the first game, incumbent on the FLAMENGO send the final game.

However, due to the undue, unjustified and irregular change in the order of the teams, as shown above, the CBF consolidated an inversion in the order of field command of the confrontation between FLAMENGO and ATHLETICO-PR, which will cause undeniable and irremediable sporting damage to the applicant.

Shortly after the draw was held, the CBF issued an official note on its website, stating that “as a standard procedure, after defining the duels, teams from the same city were gathered in the draw so that there was an alternation in the order of who would send the games. at home and out”.

The CBF also claims, in the published note, that “The same scenario has already been repeated in the Draw of the Eighth Finals, when the position of the Flamengo in the confrontation with Atlético Mineiro it was changed, positioning Fla as home team on the return, and the one between Fluminense x Cruzeiro remained as it was, leaving Flu as a visitor on the return”.

However, the CBF conveniently omits the fact that, on the occasion of the round of 16 (4th round) there was also a confrontation between BOTAFOGO (RJ) and AMÉRICA-MG. In other words, only 2 (two) dates would be available for the games to be played and 3 (three) matches would be held between teams from Rio de Janeiro and teams from Minas Gerais, which, at that time, demanded the referred inversion.

However, this justification is no longer supported for the 5th phase, since the Basic Table of the Copa do Brasil itself provides 2 (two) dates for the first leg and another 2 (two) dates for the return matches, being , now, only 2 (two) teams from Rio de Janeiro are present, which can therefore be one of the games allocated for Wednesday and the other for Thursday.

What’s more, in the 4th round of the Copa do Brasil (round of 16), FLAMENGO and BOTAFOGO played their games in the City of Rio de Janeiro, on consecutive days.

Furthermore, the fact that this criterion was used in the 4th phase, he stresses, given the specificities of that round in which 3 (three) concurrent matches between Cariocas and Minas Gerais would be held, does not have the power to change the REC, which must, at the end and in the end, guide the procedures for organizing the competition, under penalty of violating morality, legal certainty and sportsmanship itself.

Therefore, since there is no provision in the REC or the RGC, on the contrary, these regulations foreseeing that the field commands would be the result of a lottery, the direction carried out is shown to be improper and illegal, and this irregularity must be corrected so that the right of the FLAMENGO send the match back from the 5th stage of the Copa do Brasil in their stadium”, justified the Flamengo.”

