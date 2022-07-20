Flamengo x Athletico-PR for the 4th consecutive year in the Copa do Brasil: remember the last clashes

It looks like, but it’s not a repeat movie: Flamengo and Athletico-PR will face each other again for the Copa do Brasil. O quarterfinal draw held this tuesdayat the CBF headquarters, put the red-black teams face to face in the competition for the fourth year in a row.

In the recent history of the Copa do Brasil, from 2019 to 2021, a slight advantage for the Paraná side: two classifications by Athletico against one by Flamengo. If we take into account the final of the 2013 Copa do Brasil, the Carioca Rubro-Negro equals the record of the clashes.

O THROW! recalls the last clashes between Flamengo and Athletico in the Copa do Brasil:

Copa do Brasil 2021 – Semifinal

Last year, the teams faced each other in the semifinals and Athletico prevailed. In the first game, at Arena da Baixada, a 2-2 draw – with a goal by Pedro in stoppage time – left Flamengo in an advantageous position to decide at home. At Maracanã, however, the club from Paraná applied a resounding 3-0 and advanced to the final of the tournament against Atlético-MG.

Ida – Athletico 2 x 2 Flamengo (Read the chronicle here)

Volta – Flamengo 0 x 3 Athletico (Read the chronicle here)

Copa do Brasil 2020 – Round of 16



The previous year, the meeting was in the round of 16 and had Flamengo as the winner. In the first leg, under the command of Domènec Torrent, the Rio de Janeiro club won 1-0 at Arena da Baixada, with a goal by Bruno Henrique and a penalty save by Hugo Souza. On the way back, a 3-2 victory, with goals from Pedro (2) and Michael, and a confirmed spot in the quarterfinals at Maracanã.

Ida – Athletico 0 x 1 Flamengo (Read the chronicle here)

Volta – Flamengo 3 x 2 Athletico (Read the chronicle here)

Pedro shone in the 2020 round of 16 (Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Copa do Brasil 2019 – Quarterfinals



Before being champions of Libertadores and Brasileirão, Flamengo suffered an elimination in 2019 – precisely for Athletico in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, Jorge Jesus made his debut for the club, a 1-1 draw, with goals from Léo Pereira (CAP) and Gabigol (FLA). On the way back, with Maracanã full, the team from Rio de Janeiro took the lead, but took the tie and saw the definition go to penalties. After losing three charges, Flamengo was eliminated.

Ida – Athletico 1 x 1 Flamengo (Read the chronicle here)

Volta – Flamengo 1 (1) x (3) 1 Athletico (Read the chronicle here)

Copa do Brasil 2013 – Final



The clubs’ first confrontation in the Copa do Brasil was precisely in the 2013 final. In the first leg, a 1-1 draw at the Durival Britto stadium, in Paraná, with goals from Marcelo Cirino for Hurricane, and Amaral for Fla. Even though they could be champion with a 0 to 0 at Maracanã, Flamengo won the return match by 2 to 0. Elias and Hernane Brocador scored, both at the end of the match.

Ida – Athletico 1 x 1 Flamengo

Volta – Flamengo 2 x 0 Athletico