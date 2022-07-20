Fluminense will make buses available to fans for a match in Volta Redonda — Fluminense Football Club

Fluminense will provide buses for fans who wish to go to Volta Redonda to watch the match against Red Bull Bragantino, which takes place this Sunday (24/07), at 4 pm, at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.
There will be three boarding point options: Laranjeiras, Barra da Tijuca and Niterói. The value for members is R$ 70. For non-members, the service costs R$ 100. Sales for members will start at 10 am this Wednesday (20/07), while for non-members it starts at Thursday (21/07), at 10 am. Closing of sales will be on Saturday (23/07), at 15 pm.
Read more: Ticket information for Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino
Check all information
Boarding Locations
– orange trees
– Barra da Tijuca
– Niterói
Schedules
Check in: 10am
Departure: 11 am
Return: 15 minutes after the end of the match
Approximate travel time: 2 hours
ATTENTION! There will be no stops along the way. Fans must disembark at the same boarding location.
Values
– Members: BRL 70
– Non-Members: BRL 100
IMPORTANT! The price of the bus does not include the ticket for the departure.
– Members will be able to buy one ticket with a membership fee + two tickets with a non-member fee. sales in nense.com.brin the “Tickets” tab
– Non-members can buy up to two tickets. sales in in fluminensefc.futebolcard.com
– There will be no half-price
Heads up: There will be no ticket withdrawal. The fan who buys the ticket must present the voucher with an identification document at check-in at the boarding point.
