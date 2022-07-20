follow the Serie B game in real time

Brusque vs Gremio

brusque: Jordan; Pará, Wallace, Everton Alemão, Airton; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli; Álvaro; Crislan and Fernandinho.

Coach: Luan Carlos

Guild: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo, Geromel, Bruno Alves, Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello; Biel, Campaz, Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Coach: Roger Machado

Brusque Reservations: Belliato, Edílson, Bruno Aguiar, Lucas Barboza, Ângelo, Trindade, Luiz Antônio, Felipe Manoel, Jailson, Gabriel Taliari, Júnior Todinho and Alex Sandro.

Guild reservations: Adriel, Rodrigues, Natã, Thiago Rosa, Varela, Sarará, Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos, Pedro Lucas, Janderson, Emerson and Elias Manoel.

Brusque vs Gremio

Brazilian Championship – Serie B

19th round

Augusto Bauer Stadium

Refereeing trio (SP): Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA), assisted by Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa and Daniel Luis Marques.

Video referee: Igor Benevenuto (MG/FIFA)