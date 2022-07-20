follow the Serie B game in real time

Brusque vs Gremio
Brusque vs Gremio
brusque: Jordan; Pará, Wallace, Everton Alemão, Airton; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli; Álvaro; Crislan and Fernandinho.
Coach: Luan Carlos
Guild: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo, Geromel, Bruno Alves, Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello; Biel, Campaz, Ferreira; Diego Souza.
Coach: Roger Machado
Wait a few seconds for the panel below to load.
If you have trouble loading, click on “view non-AMP version” at the bottom of the page
The page refreshes automatically. If you feel the need, update manually.
↓
↑
Brusque Reservations: Belliato, Edílson, Bruno Aguiar, Lucas Barboza, Ângelo, Trindade, Luiz Antônio, Felipe Manoel, Jailson, Gabriel Taliari, Júnior Todinho and Alex Sandro.
Guild reservations: Adriel, Rodrigues, Natã, Thiago Rosa, Varela, Sarará, Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos, Pedro Lucas, Janderson, Emerson and Elias Manoel.
Brusque vs Gremio
Brazilian Championship – Serie B
19th round
Augusto Bauer Stadium
Refereeing trio (SP): Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA), assisted by Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa and Daniel Luis Marques.
Video referee: Igor Benevenuto (MG/FIFA)