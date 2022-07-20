foods that help and those that harm your breath

Bad breath, also called halitosis, is caused in almost 80% of cases by bacteria present in the mouth itself, as a result of the type of food ingested and other factors. It is an age-old concern of humanity, there are stories of treatments for the problem for at least three thousand years.

See too: 9 Habits That Harm Your Teeth That You Might Not Know

Who hasn’t been through constraints due to the choice of food? Or became insecure after long hours of fasting? With that in mind, let’s find out which foods are the enemies of bad breath and which ones help to prevent bad smell.

What causes bad breath or halitosis?

There are several factors that cause bad breath, it is estimated that there are more than 40 different causes, the most common being the lack of correct brushing, lack of saliva, going long hours without eating, lifestyle habits and some foods.

Lack of salivary hydration

Having a dry mouth for long periods affects the levels of minerals present in the mouth, which stimulates the production of bad odors. It is worth mentioning that saliva is a natural oral antiseptic, which eliminates bacteria and helps to rinse the oropharynx, eliminating food residues and bacteria, drinking plenty of water helps in this regard.

Having a furry tongue is another factor that causes bad breath, a kind of whitish plaque of bacteria that accumulates on the tongue. The problem is a result of poor brushing or lack of salivation caused by drinking too little water.

It can also be caused by sleeping with your mouth open, snoring, and using alcohol-based antiseptics and braces.

Foods that cause bad breath

foods with sulfur: when chewing food with sulfur substances, strong odors are released, which stay in the mouth, and when they are transported by the blood after being digested, odors are released when breathing. The main foods that cause bad breath are onions and garlic, but besides them we have olives, cabbage, broccoli, eggs and cabbage;

Coffee: because it contains a lot of caffeine, a stimulant that causes an effect similar to stress, in which it decreases the production of saliva, leaving the mouth drier, free from the bad smell.

Milk: the amino acids of the proteins present in dairy foods, when in contact with the bacteria in the mouth, cause bad breath. The traditional café au lait is a tremendous enemy because, in addition to the amino acids in the proteins, they have caffeine that further enhances the bad effect in the mouth.

Fish: contain trimethylamine, a compound that causes a strong ammonia-like odor especially in canned fish.

Alcohol: causes dryness of the mouth contributing to bad breath.

breath-friendly foods

Foods like plain yogurt, apples, cloves, ginger, and citrus fruits are beneficial in warding off the problem.

citrus fruits: stimulate salivation and reduce the proliferation of bacteria in the mouth, mainly because of vitamin C.

Ginger: Ginger tea contributes to good digestion, which is why it is a great option to fight bad breath. Other teas that have the same effect are peppermint tea and cinnamon.

Litter: this fruit is a real “weapon” to fight bad breath. Its bark helps to unglue dirt from the tongue. The apple stimulates salivation and balances the oral pH, reducing the action of bad smell bacteria.

Natural yogurt: Decreases the amount of hydrogen sulphide and its effects, as well as the amount of bacteria.

Clove: This medicinal delicacy has been used for years to combat bad breath. Clove has antibacterial compounds, so it is effective in fighting bad breath. The best way to use it is to put a clove in your mouth and bite it.



There are several ways to prevent bad smell in the mouth, the main one is to maintain good dental cleaning, ingesting plenty of water. And for emergencies, when you feel the smell hit you, chewing sugar-free gum can help.