For recovery, Santos and Botafogo face each other in Vila Belmiro

This Wednesday, the saints receives the Botafogo in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship. The ball rolls on the lawn of Vila Belmiro from 21:30 (Brasília time).

Peixe arrives for this game looking for a recovery after the 1-0 defeat to Avaí, last Saturday. In addition, the club divides its attention with the search for a new manager. The board is close to formalizing the hiring of Lisca, who resigned from Sport.

The trend, however, is that Alvinegro Praiano is still directed by Marcelo Fernandes. The interim has been on the bench for the last three matches.

To face Botafogo, he has some absences. Maicon, with a left calf injury, Lucas Pires, with a right knee injury, and Sandry, with a left thigh injury, are out.

On the other hand, Alex Nascimento and Rodrigo Fernández are news. The defender is back after a loan to Famalicão, from Portugal, and is already regularized at the CBF’s IDB. The steering wheel, in turn, is recovering from a muscular discomfort.

On the other hand, Botafogo won the reinforcement of the sides Daniel Borges and Hugo, who can occupy the vacancies of Saravia and DG, respectively. Goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, recovered from an upset stomach, takes the place of Douglas Borges. Newly hired, Marçal and Eduardo are related and may debut.

“We work from the first to the last minute in search of a positive result. The Brazilian’s degree of difficulties is great and we have our problems. But we will never stop trying to be worthy of a good result”, said coach Luís Castro.

Santos entered the round in 10th place, with 22 points, one more than Botafogo, which appears in 11th.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X BOTAFOGO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: July 20, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Zanocelo, Rodrigo Fernández and Léo Baptistão (Sánchez); Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Coach: Marcelo Fernandes

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Saravia (Daniel Borges), Kanu, Philipe Sampaio and Marçal (Hugo); Luís Oyama, Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Gustavo Sauer; Vinicius Lopes and Erison