Ford presents Raptor R version of F-150 pickup with 710 hp V8 engine from Shelby GT500

This Monday (18), the Ford introduced the Raptor R version of the F-150. The great highlight of this model goes to its engine, a 5.2 V8 supercharged, same propellant that equips the Shelby GT500, but with some small changes. While the GT500 delivers no less than 770 hp and a monstrous 86.4 kgfm of torque, Ford has recalibrated and tweaked the V8 “Predator” from Raptor R version of the F-150 pickup to improve performance at low and medium rpm.





The result is that the Raptor R V8 delivers 88.4 kgfm from 4,250 rpm, compared to the 5,000 rpm of the GT500. The automaker achieved this by recalibrating the engine’s 2.65-liter supercharger and with a smaller 74mm pulley (80mm on the Shelby). Nonetheless, power did not follow the same path as torque and was reduced to 710 hpwhich can give a lot of discussion for being less than the 712 hp of the Dodge RAM TRX, considered the main rival of Ford F-150 Raptor R.





It is worth noting that this is not means it will be slower. As Motor1 pointed out, a Ford spokesperson explained the Raptor R weighs 2,699kg, just 45kg more than the Raptor V6 but 181kg less than the RAM TRX. O The engine also got a new radiator and oil filter, a deeper crankcase, and a revised intake system with a wider air intake. The transmission is a 10-speed automatic. that already equips the other versions of the pickup.





As already mentioned here, the main change was under the hood, theIn addition to the slightly stiffer front springs to handle the weight of the new engine, the entire suspension package is the same as the regular Raptor. 37-inch tires are standard for this version (they were optional for the V6). In the design, the automaker placed the “R” logo on the underside of the front grille, on the bucket lid and on the hood, as well as small details such as black painted wheel arches.

price and availability