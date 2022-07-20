Former VW designer shows what the Kombi update would look like in Brazil

Father of designing cars like the Volkswagen Gol “Bolinha”, Fox, Pointer and Logus, designer Luiz Alberto Veiga retired in 2016, after 40 years at Volkswagen. Since then, he uses Instagram to occasionally remember the birth of some projects. Some of them, secret to this day.

This is the case of this VW Kombi design update project, published today. The same mock-up presents two design proposals: one with bi-parable headlights and an up arrow on the grille; the other part for horizontal headlights with integrated arrow and smaller logo, in the style of the VW of the time. In both cases, the Old Lady would receive a wraparound plastic front bumper.

The update would also involve the interior, with the right to a panel similar to that of cars, with Gol instruments, enveloping elements and even protection for the steering column, a “luxury” that the Kombi would only see many years later.

By the way, the images are either from 1997 or were a proposal for that year’s visual update. It was in this year that the VW Kombi gained an 11 cm higher roof, lost the partition behind the front seats (which moved the spare tire to the trunk) and the side door became a sliding door.

It was also when the Kombi Carat appeared, a luxury version with a capacity for seven people instead of nine, which was discontinued in 1999.

Veiga explained the images with the following caption: “Juro we tried. All my career we’ve been trying to upgrade the old lady, but in the end, new safety requirements put an end to production of one of the smartest work cars of all time.”

After 1997, Volkswagen Kombi only underwent visual changes in 2006, when it gained a front grille for the radiator of the 1.4 Flex engine.

