Fortaleza Airport is subject to a R$ 15 million fine from Procon

The company that manages Fortaleza International Airport, Fraport, runs the risk of being fined R$ 15 million if it does not present a formal justification for the implementation of the fee of R$ 20 for every 10 minutes that passenger vehicles are in the areas of loading and unloading.

The lawsuit is filed by the Municipal Department for the Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza). The agency seeks to investigate whether the rate adopted violates the Consumer Protection Code.

“The concessionaire has ten days to explain the possible charge of BRL 20 in the embarkation and disembarkation areas, under penalty of being fined more than BRL 15 million, in addition to other measures provided for in the CDC, if it does not respond to the notification from the agency. defense of consumer rights”, informs Procon Fortaleza.

According to the agency, the notification is based on information revealed by the press and also on anonymous complaints from consumers. Procon points out that it has already identified the beginning of the installation of gates in the boarding and disembarkation areas of the terminal and reiterates urgency in the case.

“We are going to find out if a manifestly excessive advantage is being demanded by the consumer, something totally prohibited by the CDC, in article 39″, he explained, emphasizing that it is also necessary to know what justifies this charge”, argues the director of Procon Fortaleza, Eneylândia Rabelo.

If a violation of the consumer law code is found, the company will respond to an administrative proceeding.. Depending on the progress of the case, the penalties vary from the term of adjustment of conduct, application of fines to the interdiction of the place.

For comparison purposes, the parking fee is cheaper than this charge for other facilities at the Fortaleza terminal, as it costs R$18 for the first hour of stay, with an additional charge of R$3.50 for every 15 minutes after that period.

Exceptions and access methods

Also according to Fraport Brasil – Fortaleza, there are cases of exceptions to the tariff that include service providers and vehicles of employees and partners.

See below for exceptions and ways to access taxis and tourist vans

Service providers , suppliers and deliverers: they must obtain seals from the assignee for access to the Dock. Soon, more information will be sent by the airport administrator.

, suppliers and deliverers: they must obtain seals from the assignee for access to the Dock. Soon, more information will be sent by the airport administrator. Tour buses, tour vans and intercity buses must enter through the gate and go to the Bus Station, using the same ticket.

must enter through the gate and go to the Bus Station, using the same ticket. Accredited taxis, car rental vans (Localiza, Movida and Unidas), municipal buses and authorities working at the airport, after registering the plate in the email [email protected]they must enter through the gate system and go to the spaces marked on the curb.

How will the new arrivals and departures area work if the fare is maintained?

How to report violations of Consumer Law?

Procon informs that it receives complaints by telephone 151, with a call center from 8 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday, as well as virtually, at any day and time of the week, on the portal of the City Hall of Fortaleza (www.fortaleza .ce.gov.br); and also by the Procon Fortaleza application.

