Fortaleza Airport will charge R$ 20 to drivers who spend 10 minutes on the curb in the departure area | Ceará

Fraport Brasil, the company that manages Fortaleza Airport, announced this Tuesday (19) that it is implementing a new format for vehicle access to the curb (for boarding and disembarking passengers) through which drivers who spend more of 10 minutes in the equipment’s facilities will be charged at R$ 20 for each period of 10 minutes exceeded. The exact start date of the billing has not yet been disclosed.

According to the company, upon entering the area, the driver will receive a ticket for free access to the curb (both on the check-in floor and on the arrivals floor) for 10 minutes. If this time is exceeded, R$ 20 will be charged for every 10 minutes exceeded, which can be paid at self-service machines in the exit pocket.

Fraport informed that it is already possible to verify the infrastructure works for the new system to enter into assisted operation and the testing period that should take place soon.

At the Salgado Filho Airport, in Porto Alegre, also managed by Fraport, drivers will be charged for time spent inside the terminal. There, the measure began to take effect in early April this year.

After installing the gates, there will be an assisted operation for fine adjustments in the operation. During this testing period, the driver must withdraw the ticket normally, but there will be no need to validate it if the driver exceeds the allowed time.

Drivers who wish to stay longer at the airport, in addition to the period indicated for boarding and disembarking at the curb, can go directly to the parking lot. Other modes of transport such as accredited taxis, tourist buses and public transport will be organized in a specific way.

According to the concessionaire, these values ​​do not characterize a fine. This is a charge for the excess use of the infrastructure.

“The idea is not to earn revenue from charges, but rather to offer more quality of services to users and passengers by establishing a specific time for using the curb. Improving service levels is even a contractual obligation with Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency)”, said Sabine Trenk, COO of Fraport Brasil.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the implementation of access control to the airport boarding and disembarkation curbs is a decision that is the responsibility of the airport concessionaire and that this does not violate any contractual provision, especially related to the investment and service level and quality obligations established in the concession contract.

Anac also stated that the gate system is not unprecedented in the country and that the concessionaires have already implemented it at the airports of Florianópolis/SC and São Gonçalo do Amarante/RN and confirmed that the concessionaire of the Porto Alegre/RS Airport intends to deploy the system in the next few days.