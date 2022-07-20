Fortaleza City Hall releases fourth dose to public from 18 years old

The City Hall of Fortaleza released the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for adults aged 18 and over who received the 3rd dose at least four months ago. The application of the immunizer starts this Wednesday, 20, in the free-demand format, that is, without the need for prior scheduling. The announcement of the new phase was made by Mayor José Sarto (PDT) in a post on social media, this Tuesday, 19.

The service takes place from 9 am to 5 pm at the vaccination points that have been applying the immunizer against the disease in the Capital. The schedule of points is published daily on the website of the City Hall of Fortaleza. “I reinforce the importance of keeping the vaccination card up to date to increase individual and collective protection”, oriented Sarto.

According to the Assistant Secretary of Health, Aline Gouveia, immunization is important in the current epidemiological scenario. “The vaccine is an essential strategy for the control of Covid-19, therefore, it is extremely important that the population completes its vaccination schedule, according to the number of doses indicated by age group”, said the secretary.

The last epidemiological bulletin of the disease in the municipality, between June 12 and 18, 2022, pointed out that the positivity of samples (RT-PCR) from residents of Fortaleza, analyzed by public network laboratories, was 24.7%.

Altogether, there were 453 positive samples from a total of 1,834 tests performed during this period. According to the document, no deaths were recorded during this period.

According to the City Hall of Fortaleza, until this Monday, 18, 2,405,135 residents of the Capital received the first dose, 2,285,538 the second dose, 1,419,668 the third dose and 337,903 the fourth dose. In addition, the municipality started vaccinating children from 3 to 5 years of age against the disease also on Monday, 18.

Documents

To receive the fourth dose, it will be necessary to present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and official identification document, such as an identity card or CPF, at the time of vaccination.

