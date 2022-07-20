Foz: Inquiry into the murder of PT goes back to the police – 07/19/2022 – Poder

The Civil Police of Paraná received back this Tuesday (19) the investigation into the death of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, a PT member murdered by a Bolsonarista in Foz do Iguaçu.

The Justice granted the Prosecutor’s request and determined urgency for the police to present pending investigations, such as the evaluation of the cell phone of the author of the shots, criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho.

Jorge was indicted on suspicion of double qualified murder. He invaded Marcelo’s 50th birthday party, which had the PT as its theme, and killed him – the bolsonarista ended up shot by the PT and remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The investigation, which ruled out political crime in its framework, was concluded in five days and had already been sent to the Public Ministry of Paraná.

According to the police, the crime had a base motive and, technically, will not be classified as a hate crime, political or against the democratic rule of law, due to lack of elements for it.

experts heard by Sheet state that there are no specific criminal types of hate crime with political motivation in Brazilian legislation or the political crime of killing a partisan or ideological opponent.

But the political character can be considered a base or futile motive for the murder and raise the prison sentence to the maximum provided for in Brazilian law, which is 30 years.

They also point out that the political motivation of a crime is different from a political crime – which could be applicable in the case of violations against the democratic rule of law.

The interference of the Justice in the urgency request of the Public Ministry is not common in investigations, but it is possible. According to the order of Judge Gustavo Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, the Civil Police must urgently present the requested expert evidence.

Among them, the analysis of the security cameras of the journey taken by Jorge on the day of the crime and the analysis of his cell phone, which has already been seized.

According to prosecutor Tiago Mendonça, this “will allow access to all conversations held by the aggressor, whether private or in groups, on all social networks that he may participate in”.

The prosecutor also asks that the cell phones of three other people who knew Jorge be analyzed and that everyone who had access to the association’s security cameras be identified. The testimony of one of these witnesses was also requested by the prosecutor.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also expressed agreement with the request of the Internal Affairs Department of the National Penitentiary Department to open an administrative proceeding against Jorge, who is a federal criminal police officer.

According to the defense of Marcelo’s family, “the expertise of the shooter Guaranho’s cell phone and the cell phone of his friend Claudinei are important because they allow showing the people with whom [Jorge] Guaranho had contact on the day and also for a better elucidation of the facts prior to his trip to the association where the crime took place”.

Jorge’s family stated that the criminal police officer’s health condition is still delicate and that he remains in the ICU, but stable, under medical care. Regarding the investigation, the policeman’s lawyers did not return the contacts of the Sheet until the completion of this report.​

Sesp (Secretariat of Public Security of Paraná) informed that it will carry out the investigations quickly. “The expertise had already been requested by the police authority to the Scientific Police, last week”, points out the secretary.