France will pay US$ 10 billion to take full control of EDF electricity; stocks bounce

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is offering to pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) to take full control of EDF in a buyout deal that gives it freedom to run the world’s biggest energy operator. nuclear power plant while facing a continent-wide energy crisis.

The French Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the government will offer EDF’s minority shareholders 12 euros per share, a 53% premium to the closing price on July 5, a day before the government announced its intention. to fully nationalize the energy group, which suffers from indebtedness.

EDF shares, which resumed trading on Tuesday after a week-long suspension with pending details of the government’s plan, jumped 15% to 11.80 euros at 8:36 am local time.

The French state already owns 84% ​​of EDF, which has been crippled by unplanned outages to its nuclear fleet, delays and excessive costs in building new reactors and government-imposed energy tariff caps to protect households from rising electricity prices.

The war in Ukraine has deepened the crisis at the group, forcing it to buy electricity on the market at historically high prices and sell it at cheaper levels to its competitors.

France said the nationalization of EDF will increase the security of its energy reserves as Europe struggles to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies.

Rising prices have squeezed energy providers across Europe, and earlier this month Germany decided to bail out Uniper, its biggest importer of Russian gas.

France, which would normally be exporting electricity at this time of year, is currently importing from Spain, Switzerland, Germany and Britain, and the supply crisis is expected to worsen this winter.

“Nationalization is ultimately the only way to save the company and ensure electricity production,” said Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka Investment, which holds a small stake in EDF. “This is a bitter but necessary step.”

With the S&P rating agency estimating that EDF’s debt could reach close to 100 billion euros this year, a bondholder in the group said the proposed purchase was a welcome sign of government support.

However, much more needed to be done to stabilize the company’s balance sheet, the bondholder added.

A banker with knowledge of the matter said the state, which provided the bulk of a recent €3 billion capital increase in EDF, would likely have to inject more cash soon.

EDF was listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in 2005 at 33 euros a share, so investors who bought the shares would take a big loss.

Still, analysts noted that the government would only need to obtain 90% ownership of EDF in order to delist it.

“We think the offer looks attractive and has a high probability of success,” Piotr Dzieciolowski, an analyst at Citi, said in a note.

The tender offer will be submitted to the stock exchange regulator in early September. The French government intends to complete the process of delisting the group by the end of October, a source at the Ministry of Finance said.

Sources told Reuters last week that the government would pay around 10 billion euros to buy the 16% of EDF it did not already own, taking into account outstanding bonds and a premium to minority shareholders.

