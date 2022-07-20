Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be announced by Samsung in August; know everything | Cell

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 – Samsung’s foldable phones – will be unveiled at a launch event on August 10th. The manufacturer released a riddle on social media that, after being deciphered, confirms the date. Before that, an image of the invitation that the company intends to send out to journalists and influencers had already leaked on the internet. The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place in the United States.

Samsung currently dominates the foldable smartphone market, with 88% of global sales volume, a result driven by the success of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to forecasts, the new generation to be launched this year will not should bring great news, only improvements and corrections.

🔎 5G cell phone: see list of 68 smartphones released by Anatel

2 of 5 First piece leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter already indicated the date August 10 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter First piece leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter already indicated the date August 10 – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

📝 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

The first ad was posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, famous for scooping information about tech giants. According to him, the Unpacked event on August 10 will still feature the presentation of two Samsung smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

A detail that drew attention this Tuesday (19) is that the image of the invitation was removed from Twitter. Instead of the folder posted by Evan Blass, the tweet displays a notice that the image has been removed in response to a “copyright holder” dispute. The move suggests that Samsung was responsible for filing a complaint with the platform.

3 of 5 The image published by Evan Blass was deleted from Twitter due to a copyright claim — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter The image published by Evan Blass was deleted from Twitter due to a copyright claim — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Next, Samsung published a cryptic image with the words “We have a secret to tell you”. In another post, circles of varying colors are displayed with the following question: “When will something bigger arrive?”

the american site The Verge decoded the message and made a composite of the three images that establish the solution to the puzzle. The result is in line with the Evan Blass leak: August 10th.

4 of 5 The two initial images published by Samsung combine to provide a solution for the third, which indicates the launch of the foldables on August 10th — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung and Arte/The Verge The two initial images published by Samsung combine to provide a solution for the third, which indicates the launch of the foldables on August 10.

What’s next for Galaxy?

5 of 5 Unofficial rendering of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — Photo: Playback/MySmartPrice Galaxy Z Flip 4 unofficial rendering — Photo: Playback/MySmartPrice

At the end of May the TechTudo reported the leak of the possible data sheet of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. A feature that draws attention is the triple set on the back of the phone, which would bring a main camera of 50 MP and two of 12 MP.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature Snapdragon Gen 1 Plus processor, expected as Qualcomm’s next high-end chip. Another rumor is the presence of a new battery 100 mAh larger than the current model – which would represent a jump of 3%. Nowadays, the Flip format is the brand’s main bet to remain relevant in a market that has seen smartphone specifications and designs repeated.

As usual, Samsung has not confirmed any of the information about the datasheet of the models not yet released.

with information from The Verge

Meet the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3; check it out in the video below