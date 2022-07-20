Genetic link between intestinal disease and Alzheimer’s disease confirmed

Study confirms genetic link between intestinal diseases and Alzheimer’s disease – the disease is one of the most common forms of dementia, affecting memory and the ability to think. Without treatments for a cure, it is estimated that it will affect more than 82 million people by 2030, costing up to R$ 10 trillion to health worldwide.

Observational studies had previously suggested a link between Alzheimer’s and disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, but the link between the conditions was unclear. Researchers at the Australian university Edith Cowan University (ECU) published an article in the scientific journal Communications Biology detailing the newly found genetic link between the diseases.

Link between gut problems and Alzheimer’s disease confirmed by Australian university study (Image: LightFieldStudios/Envato)

Cholesterol blame?

People with Alzheimer’s and bowel problems have genes in common, according to scientists: this does not mean that those who have one of the conditions will develop the other, but that there is evidence of a link between the brain and intestines, a concept that theorizes the union of the cognitive and emotional centers with the functioning of the intestinal system.

Some of the chronic gastrointestinal diseases linked to Alzheimer’s disease are gastroesophageal reflux, gastric ulcer, gastritis/duodenitis, irritable bowel syndrome and diverticulosis; an exception is inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the role of cholesterol in the link between these conditions was investigated, suggesting that abnormal levels of the compound are a risk factor for both conditions.

The biological and genetic characteristics common to both types of problem suggest a considerable role for lipid metabolism, the immune system and cholesterol-lowering medications. According to scientists, there is evidence that high cholesterol can reach the central nervous system and result in abnormal cholesterol metabolism in the brain.

Genes associated with intestinal disease are some of the same genes associated with Alzheimer’s, influenced by compounds such as cholesterol (Image: JimCoote/Pixabay)

Abnormal blood lipid levels can also be caused—or worsened—by intestinal bacteria (H. pylori), giving basis to believe that this can influence Alzheimer’s disease and intestinal disorders. These links discovered by the researchers could help develop Alzheimer’s treatments in the future.

Statins, for example, which are used to lower cholesterol levels in the body, may have good therapeutic potential for gastrointestinal problems and Alzheimer’s disease. However, further studies and individual follow-up are needed for each patient to verify the feasibility of using such drugs. The research also indicates that the diet can contribute to the treatment and prevention of the studied pathologies.

Source: Communications Biology