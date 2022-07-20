Globo forced author of Cara e Coragem to change red for orange because of PT

At Globo there is a department that takes care of exactly evaluating the synopses and chapters looking for something that could cause a problem.

247 – The mysterious orange suit worn by the vigilante women in Cara and Courage would have a different shade. Originally, Claudia Souto chose red, the color of love, to color the clothes of Clarice (Taís Araujo), Anita (Taís Araujo) and Andrea Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho), but was convinced by Globo to change to orange to the station does not run the risk of being accused of campaigning for the PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores). The report is from the TV news portal.

Globo’s decision, however, came after the author had already written a good part of the soap opera’s chapters. And in all of them Claudia refers to the “red” suit. There was no time to change what she had already done, and the change only happened on the recording set.

At Globo there is a department called Content Monitoring that, as the name suggests, takes care of exactly evaluating synopses and chapters looking for something that could cause a problem. In Avenida Brasil, for example, Tessália (Débora Nascimento) would be a fruit woman. In the synopsis of the novel, she had the title of Mulher Jaca. It was the department that warned that there was already someone with that nickname in real life.

Still in the same soap opera, the character of Alexandre Borges also underwent a small change under the guidance of professionals who evaluate the programming content. The bigamist Crucible, who even found a third wife, was going to be a banker. But, in order not to create an embarrassment with the bank that sponsored the soap opera, Cadinho became a businessman.

In last Monday’s episode (18), Pat (Paolla Oliveira) infiltrated the group when she was invited to a meeting by Andrea Pratini after being seen devastated by Alfredo’s (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) illness. “One day Clarice Gusmão, who you met, gave me one of these. Today I’m the one giving it to you. Strange, isn’t it?”, commented the redhead with her new friend.

“This place where we go has its rituals. It doesn’t matter if you are a housewife, doctor or stuntman. We are women who help each other. And we do not show ourselves to be different from each other. Because we are equal in pain”, added Andrea Pratini.

Upon arriving at the meeting, Pat was very emotional as she gave her testimony to the women. “I’m feeling guilty. Because we fought and I thought he might have done something stupid. Of course he wouldn’t, but I thought he could because… Because I think… I think he already realized that … I don’t know if I still love him,” she said.

“I’ve always been very brave, you have no idea how much. But now I’m scared. What I feel. Scared. What my husband has”, concluded the stuntwoman, in tears.

Soon, Lou’s sister (Vitoria Bohn) will tell Moa (Marcelo Serrado) that women, in addition to doing good deeds, get involved in dangerous schemes.

“There’s one more thing I want to tell you: in addition to supporting my case, they are also taking care of another woman’s demand. I don’t know her story, nor what they will do in practice… But it was said that they will act to ‘end’ with a guy”, he says.

