Gloria Perez opens the game about Jade Picon’s performance in the recordings of ‘Travessia’: “Being prepared”

Author of the next 9 pm soap opera speaks about the bet on talent from the ex-BBB to join the cast

The author of the next 9 pm plot, Gloria Perezsaid in an interview with newspaper The globedetails of the choice of Jade Picon to live a fictional character without proper professional training as an actress. For Glorythere is talents that are discovered naturally and that are only perfected with time.

“No art has a single gateway. Of course, the ideal is for the person to arrive with a solid training, but often, once talent is discovered, training begins after the choice. The important thing is that it is done. This is the history of many great actors. Jade tested and surprised. That’s why she was chosen. And since then it has been prepared”fired the author of Crossing when asked about the ex-sister in the cast of his next novel.

During the chat, Gloria Perez made a point of leave ‘in the air’ clues about the new 9pm plot: “Expect a novel. The proposal is to thrill, entertain and invite reflection, as in all my other novels. I think it’s too early for more details. We will continue enjoying the Pantanal and we will tell you more later on”said the author keeping details under wraps.

So far, all that is known about the ex-BBB 22 character and digital influencer Jade Picon in Travessiais that in history, the Youtuber will interpret chiarawho will also be a digital influencer in fiction and will have the characters of Humberto Martins and Giovanna Antonelli.