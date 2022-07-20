Glória Pires breaks up with her husband and Orlando Morais exposes the outcome

Glória Maria Cláudia Pires, better known artistically as Gloria Pires returned to be among the most talked about topics of the moment this past week. That’s because, the famous actress of Globe caught the attention of netizens after separating from her husband and ending with Orlando Morais publicly exposed.

Sandy causes revolt in Xororó by exposing everything he does in four walls: “No father wants to hear”

After much suffering, the veteran can be proud of living a solid relationship with her current partner. But, before staying with the singer, the actress has already faced some delicate moments with regard to the love field. One of them was her marriage to Fábio Jr. The two were together from 1979 to 1983.

Datena does not hide, confirms fight for life in hospital and moves Catia after pancreas tumor: “Very serious”

At the time, the Globo contractor had to face the world practically alone, mainly because she had a daughter to take care of. When she broke up, Cleo was just a few years old. Thus, Glória Pires had to turn around to raise the girl.

Zezé doesn’t accept Graciele Lacerda’s invitation and is forced to see a woman open the situation in bed: “It’s been like this”

Shortly after, the famous engaged the romance with her current husband. In an interview with Quem, Orlando Morais spoke about their relationship. “Both Gloria and I are very normal. We are not examples or better than anyone. We also make mistakes and we are right. Marriage is a daily achievement,” she stated.

In addition, the singer made a point of highlighting the secret of the lasting relationship. “What keeps us together for so many years is that I got married to make Gloria happy and she to make me happy. We don’t have characters for each other and we trust each other a lot. We humanize, knowing that we can make mistakes”, he added.

Audiences 07/15/22: Record is in a disastrous situation without Reinaldo Gottino and Cravo and Rosa lifts Globo

“We have a great desire to understand each other without plans or goals of happiness that will never be fulfilled”, he said. It is worth remembering that during the Covid-19 pandemic, they faced a delicate moment. At the time, Orlando Morais became very ill, but he can count on the support of the famous actress.