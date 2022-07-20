Goiás now has six confirmed cases of monkeypox | Goiás

Goiás now has six confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to a bulletin from the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO) released this Tuesday (19). Among them, four are from Goiânia and two from Aparecida de Goiânia, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital. (see below for symptoms and transmission).

According to SES-GO data, all patients are men and are between 24 and 41 years old. The department has already ruled out five investigated cases and is still investigating eight other patients who are suspected of having the disease.

TV Anhanguera questioned the State Health Department about the clinical situation of patients, but was informed that this information is with the municipal departments of Goiânia and Aparecida, which are responsible for monitoring the cases.

Initially, when the SES confirmed the first two cases of the disease in Goiás, the secretariat reported that patients “received medical care and guidance on the need to maintain isolation, since transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, droplets respiratory agents and contaminated materials”.

The folder also warned that, although the disease was “first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals”.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Goiânia said that the first two confirmed patients have already been discharged and that it was communicated by the SES about the confirmation of two more cases.

The secretariat said that the new patients underwent tests in private laboratories and that the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) began investigations, but, as of Tuesday afternoon, there is no information about them.

The City Hall of Aparecida de Goiânia, through the Department of Health, reported that the epidemiological investigation showed that the two cases in the city were confirmed by the laboratory method.

Among the people who got sick in Aparecida, one of them has already been released from isolation, that is, he was cured. In relation to the other, the secretariat said that it “waits for the evolution of the case to close the investigation”.

2 of 2 Monkeypox causes skin rashes — Photo: CDC Monkeypox causes skin rashes — Photo: CDC

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

