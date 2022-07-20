Graphics Tablet: 6 Templates for Digital Illustration and Photo Editing | Which one to buy?

Digitizing tables are accessories suitable for annotating PDF files, professional photo editing and even the production of digital sketches and drawings. Companies such as Wacom, Multilaser and XP-PEN offer models for professional and amateur audiences at prices starting at R$209, as is the case of the Wacom One CTL472, which has 2,048 pressure levels and a USB connection.

The XP-PEN Star06 has a 10-inch design and Wi-Fi connectivity for prices starting from R$399. Another alternative is the Wacom Intuos PTH660, which has Bluetooth and eight customizable buttons for around R$3,299. Check out six graphics tablets to buy in Brazil in 2022 below.

Wacom’s One CTL472 offers a clean, buttonless design. This model features professional operation as its pressure sensitivity reaches 2,048 levels. The product is suitable for designers and photographers, as it promises sketches, edits, and paintings with maximum precision. The device can be connected via USB cable on Windows or Mac systems. The dimensions are 21 x 14 cm, while the weight is 259 grams. The item comes with a pen with an ergonomic design that promises a natural writing sensation, in addition to being quite light. The model sells for around R$ 209.

The compact size is useful for users who want to take up little space while creating. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the ability to use the pen with a mouse function. However, they criticize the low definition when it is used to sketch drawings.

Pros: Comes with extra pen tips

Comes with extra pen tips Cons: pen tips expire

The MX002, from Multilaser, provides a 10-inch workspace for creating sketches, drawings and even photo editing. Unlike the previous model, this one has a side panel with control buttons to help the user with various features, such as zooming in on the screen. The display also carries digital shortcuts for multimedia configuration and for accessing the electronics home. The pressure sensitivity of 8,192 levels enhances the richness of details of each stroke and promises verisimilitude for the drawings. The product is found for around R$ 349.

The product has dimensions of 28 x 21 cm and a weight of 1.2 kg. The USB cable is used both to power the device and to connect it to the computer. It comes with an electromagnetic pen, with instant response, without the need for battery, wires or batteries. The packaging also offers a refill with eight extra tips for the pen. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the ability to customize the display shortcuts and the ease of installation. However, they criticize that the system disconnects itself and that the product design takes up too much space.

Pros: USB cable is coated to fight wire breakage

USB cable is coated to fight wire breakage Cons: lack of compatibility with Mac systems

Wacom’s CTL4100 offers a dedicated system with 4,096 pressure levels, which characterizes the product for professional use. The design of the item is quite simple, without display, and with dimensions of 19 x 16 cm. Weighing only 230 grams, the electronic still offers, at the top, a space destined to support the pen when not in use. The pen does not need a battery to function, while the tablet uses USB connectivity for power. It is seen by figures that start from R$ 399.

The manufacturer recommends using it for Windows and Mac systems. The differential of this model is the greater sensitivity to pressure and the customizable shortcut buttons that are present on the pen body to assist the user. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, users highlight the simplified installation. However, they report difficulty connecting to Mac systems, although the manufacturer points out compatibility.

Pros: good quality and finish

good quality and finish Cons: Mac connection difficulties

XP-PEN’s Star06 features a 10-inch design with a side panel formed by customizable hotkeys. A differential of this last resource is a scroll button, developed to make the activities more dynamic. The pen doesn’t need a battery to work, it has shortcut buttons on the body, and it comes with a support to accommodate it when not in use. The table is compatible with Mac and Windows systems via a USB cable that also serves as a power supply. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity, useful for wireless users. It is seen for prices starting from R$ 550.

The system supports pressure sensitivity of 8,192 levels, making it an efficient and cost-effective choice for enthusiasts. The device features a robust size of 35 x 22 cm and a weight of 180 grams. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, users rate the product as delivering what it promises. However, they report that the software and the driver leave something to be desired.

Pros: reports of having a great finish

reports of having a great finish Cons: the chunky size may displease some audiences

XP-PEN’s Deco Pro M promises an 11-inch design, a side panel with eight customizable hotkeys, and a rotary knob to coordinate viewing on the computer screen. It even comes with a pen for photo and digital editing. The device offers pressure sensitivity of 8,192 levels, suitable for highly professional use due to its ability to capture details in a believable way. While the pen doesn’t need a battery or wires, the tablet requires a USB connection for power and PC operation. The model is found for prices starting from R$ 850.

The manufacturing material is aluminum, a raw material designed to guarantee lightness and resistance to the product’s surfaces. Its differential is an indicator light, equipped to bring immersion in the design even in low ambient lighting. The manufacturer guarantees compatibility with Mac, Windows and even Android systems. The electronic has dimensions of 40 x 27 cm and a weight of 840 grams. Rated 5 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the product’s finish and performance.

Pros: more robust design

more robust design Cons: the absence of display may annoy some users

The Intuos PTH660, from Wacom, is a model very similar to the previous one and that has practically the same features, such as 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, eight customizable buttons and a rotary key. Its differential is in the possibility of connecting to the PC via Bluetooth, in addition to containing a support to rest the pen. This model also has smaller dimensions, which reach 33 x 21 cm, and a weight of 700 grams. The product is best suited for users who wish to detach themselves from wired connections.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the product’s good performance. However, they criticize the speed with which the pen tips wear out, which makes the product even more expensive in the end. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 3,299 to purchase the product.

Pros: deliver what promises

deliver what promises Cons: reports of pen tips running out too fast

