Grazi Massafera poses with her daughter at her mansion

Grazi Massafera displays a beautiful click of her daughter with Cauã in the mansion and surprises

The actress thank you massafera delighted fans by showing her daughter, Sofia, having fun and making a face, in front of the mirror. The artist lives with the heiress in a beautiful mansion in São Conrado, an upscale region in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

The girl is the result of her former marriage with the actor, Cauã Reymond. For now, she is the only heir to the former couple. Grazi and Cauã started dating in 2007. They met at TV Globo’s studios. At the time, she had become famous after her participation in the 5th edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, in which she was the runner-up.

In May 2012, the celebrities were the parents of Sofia, who is now 10 years old. In 2013, a year after the birth of their first daughter, their marriage ended amidst never-ending rumors.

Although they are separated, the ex-couple maintains a good relationship in the name of raising the girl. Recently, Sofia was with her dad and stepmother the digital influencer, Marina Goldfarbon vacation in Sicily, southern Italy.

On the occasion, Cauã’s wife made a point of sharing the beautiful walks she took with her stepdaughter. The influencer still delighted fans by showing the beautiful photographs that the little girl took along the trip.

In an interview with the channel “Mina Bem-Estar”, led by presenter Angélica, Sofia’s mother spoke about her daughter and about a closer relationship with Cauã. Second Thank you Massaferathe girl already has a great influence on her decisions, as the artist is discovering herself as a mother.

“Nothing is stronger than having a girl, at this moment when I am discovering myself”, said the actress. In addition, the famous reported that she began to study the female empowerment agenda more, precisely to help her in the education of the heiress.

It’s no wonder that Sofia already gives an air of independence. Last weekend, Grazi showed a beautiful click of the little girl having fun in her mansion. While Thank you Massafera posed for a traditional photo in the mirror, after a bike workout, the girl appears next to her making several faces and posing in her mother’s photograph.

