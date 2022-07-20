‘Hasta la vista, baby’, says Boris Johnson as he bids farewell to the British parliament | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made what should be his last parliamentary appearance on Wednesday. With a round of applause from his party and boos from opponents, he walked out of parliament with a reference to the movie “Terminator 2”:
“I want to thank everyone here and hasta la vista, baby.”
This phrase was borrowed from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the 1991 movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”. It became an actor’s catchphrase in other films and can be translated as “see you later”, always meaning that he would come back later.
Johnson, speaking in his latest “Questions to the Prime Minister,” a weekly political calendar appointment that pits the prime minister against his opponents in a turbulent debate, sought to shape his legacy around the Covid-19 response and his support. to Ukraine in its defense against Russia.
“We helped, I helped, we managed to get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that’s enough for me to take with me. Mission largely accomplished,” Johnson said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside his office in Downing Street, London, on July 20, 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)
Johnson remains prime minister until his successor is appointed on Sept. 5, but there are no cabinet meetings scheduled until then, while parliament is in summer recess. The premier’s fall occurred after a series of scandals, understand better in the video and podcast below:
Understand the scandals that led to the downfall of Boris Johnson