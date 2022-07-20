HOME OFFICE: Company opens job vacancy for Administrative Assistant

JP-100684 – administrative assistant – Microsoft RPO

Will schedule interview processes for candidates with market experience, at different levels, making direct contact with the client’s team (in English) and candidates from 19 Latin American countries, taking into account cultural, communication and time zone differences.

Multicultural environment. Contact with different hierarchical levels.

Main atributions

Receipt of the request to schedule different types of interviews and/or events;

Contact by email, chat and/or telephone/videoconference with managers/interviewers, recruiters and candidates about availability of agendas and alignment of necessary information;

Scheduling the interviews taking into account the availability of those involved and the time zone of each location;

Formalization by email to those involved notifying them of appointments;

Sending a feedback link after interviews with the interviewers to record the feedback;

Fill out process control worksheets daily;

Follow the SLAs and processes agreed with the customer.

requirements

Fluent English;

Basic domain of office package;

Ease of use of technology tools (eg windows, email, teams, hangouts, internet, etc.)

Basic/intermediate Spanish.

