Homicide transferred to men’s prison after impregnating two inmates

New Jersey, 19 Jul. 22 / 03:52 pm (ACI).- Demi Minor, a 27-year-old man who identifies as a woman, was transferred to a men’s prison because he impregnated two female inmates. Edna Mahan Correctional Centerthe only women’s prison in the State of New Jersey, USA.

According to the local website NJ Advance Media, Minor is serving a 30-year sentence for murder.

Since last June, New Jersey has allowed inmates to serve prison terms in facilities that match their self-perception or “gender identity.”

State prison authorities opposed the move because “it would be harmful to the general population of inmates housed at Edna Mahan and would also create additional stress for the officers assigned to this facility,” said William Sullivan, leader of the prison union.

According to NJ Advance Media, inmates also object to whether some men who identify as women should be in Edna Mahan’s jail.

Although news of the women’s pregnancies broke in April, the case resurfaced after Minor’s transfer to Garden State Youth Correctional Facilitya prison in Burlington County.

