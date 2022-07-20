Hospital Unimed Araxá expands pediatric care and adopts management based on indicators

Hospital Unimed Araxá is implementing a new medical management model. The unit, which currently makes about five thousand visits per month only in the Emergency Room, will now have a new company specializing in Emergency Care, expansion of clinical protocols and management of care.

The contracted company has the largest database of medical professionals in Brazil, with more than 100,000 registered professionals from the most diverse specialties and currently serves institutions such as the Portuguese Beneficence Society and the Sírio-Libanês Social Responsibility Institute. “It is a one-man company. know-how very important, mainly in terms of management, with a large background in knowledge, techniques and procedures. The changes have already begun and we now have daily monitoring and solutions based on indicators”, says the CEO of Unimed Araxá, Alonso Garcia de Rezende.

first changes

The pediatric service currently accounts for 35% of the total number of visits performed in the Emergency Room of Hospital Unimed Araxá. Due to higher demand, the service was first restructured. “We continue with 24-hour pediatric care and, during the day, we already have a reinforcement in the team. A second pediatrician will support the Emergency Room and will also work in the delivery room and in the ward”, announces Dr. Alonso.

The company also took over the clinical part of the hospital and already works with two more professionals in the care of adults. There will also be the implementation of new protocols, facilitating and streamlining the flows of services and assistance. “Our idea is to always seek humanized care and unquestionable resolution, a reference in health”, he concludes.

Unimed Araxá

A reference in the segment, Unimed Araxá currently has 200 cooperating doctors in the most diverse specialties and has more than 40 thousand beneficiaries and 650 contracting companies in the cities of Araxá, Ibiá, Campos Altos, Perdizes, Pedrinópolis, Tapira and Pratinha.

The cooperative began its activities on May 11, 1989 to meet the desire of the medical profession to provide dignified and ethical service to clients and to expand the field of work of the cooperative members. Since 2017 it has its own hospital, which has the most modern and efficient in the area and which also includes an Imaging Diagnostic Center and a modern clinical analysis laboratory. More recently, a modern Oncology Center was opened in the same premises. The sector offers chemotherapy structure for solid tumors and blood tumors.

In its Multidisciplinary Clinic, it offers exclusive care from professionals such as psychologists, nutritionists, occupational therapists and speech therapists. Next to the central building, it also offers an integrated team and health programs aimed at improving quality of life, health promotion and disease prevention at the Viver Bem Space.

The accredited network of services also comprises six hospitals, 15 laboratories, 33 clinics, in addition to approximately 300 direct employees.