“Houses invaded and overturned…”; after being the target of a police operation, Filipe Ret manifests himself for the 1st time and apologizes to family members

Filipe Ret became one of the main promises of Brazilian music and the singer’s songs are successful on music platforms. However, the rapper will need to face some obstacles to overcome the recent controversies of his professional and personal trajectory. That’s because this Tuesday (19), the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro served a search warrant at a luxury resort in Angra dos Reis, where the artist is staying.

Filipe was even sent to DRE-RJ (Narcotics Repression Police Station), where he was charged with possession of drugs for personal consumption. The action takes place after a birthday party, which would have had a service of “open beck” on what marihuana was supposedly offered to the guests. Tonight, Ret spoke on Instagram about what happened.

“Thank you for all your messages of love and concern. I’m not perfect, but nothing I do is grounds for arrest. I sincerely apologize to my father, mother and mother of my child for having their homes invaded and ransacked. You have nothing to do with this story and you didn’t deserve to go through this.” social networks.

Philip reassured the fans and said that so far is fine. the voice of “Konteiner” took advantage of the story to say that he will spend more time with his son. “Now I just need to rest and spend more time with my son,” she concluded. It is worth remembering that the delegate Rodrigo Coelho announced that he found intoxicating material at two searched addresses. “If he signs the commitment to appear in court and respond to all acts of the process, he is released and charged with possession for consumption,” he said.