How do people die from heat? Know what hyperthermia is and how it works on record temperature days | Health

The key to this process of health degradation caused by heat is the “hyperthermia“: when the body gets a higher temperature than normal, leading to serious imbalances.

“The organism begins to ‘cook’ from the inside, unbalancing the entire metabolism”, explains Carlos Machado, a general practitioner specializing in preventive medicine.

What the doctor popularly translated as ‘cooking’ from the inside is the process that begins with the alteration of the proteins present in the blood and ends with complications in vital organs. (read more below).

Man tries to cool off in London this Tuesday (19), record heat day

According to Priscila Currie, a Brazilian paramedic who works in London, the highest occurrences involving heat are people fainting, dehydrated and with heat stroke. People who already have cardiovascular disease also suffer from hot weather, which exacerbates this type of problem.

“It’s not because the British are different from Brazilians. The infrastructure is the issue, the houses were made to keep the heat inside, it’s a cold country. In the summer, in England, it doesn’t usually exceed 33ºC and even when it passes, it doesn’t last the whole day, it rains later. As children grow, they learn to deal with the cold, but not with the sun”, says the paramedic.

Priscila remembers that, in Brazil, we grew up listening to not get our heads in the sun, use sunscreen and drink water. “It’s not a habit here, they don’t understand the danger of being under the high sun. The sun rises at five in the morning and sets at nine-thirty at night. It’s a very long day and at night the heat begins to disperse inside. of the houses, which do not have air conditioning”, reports Priscila.

Extreme heat wave in Europe has killed more than 1,000 people

Another example is the country’s Metro, which is the oldest in history, with 158 years of operation. And no air conditioning. The only ventilation is provided by the transport movement itself.

“A well-organized structure prevents deaths. There are many people drowning because they dive in inappropriate places for bathing. Apart from that, later, we will have to deal with diseases from water, such as bacterial and amoebic infections”, comments the paramedic.

How is it possible to die of heat?

It is possible to say that there are three different types of hyperthermia: the classic, linked to excessive exposure to heat and sun; The of physical effort, when the patient does the activity and the body cannot return to normal temperature; and the evil onewhich is a result of the use of certain medications, such as analgesics.

Classic hyperthermia usually affects residents of regions that have a mild climate, but experience strong heat waves – which is the case of current records in Europe.

“A person who stays with high temperatures for a long time suffers from hemolysis, which is the destruction of red blood cells. The body starts to change the blood proteins, and we have to remember that everything in our body is protein. Antibodies, cells, white blood cells, blood plasma, all this starts to be denatured. (…) The heart rate goes up a lot, kidneys, liver and brain start to have difficulty functioning”, explains Carlos Machado, a general practitioner specializing in preventive medicine.

According to the doctor, water is the great element. The body’s temperature control depends on the entire hormonal system and the kidneys, which control the volume of water within the body and sodium retention, maintaining pressure.

“While the production of sweat increases, the rate of production of hormones that warm the body decreases, to try to maintain the temperature of 36.5ºC”, he says.

Some of the most common symptoms of hyperthermia are:

Excessive sweating;

Headaches;

Dizziness;

Weakness;

cramps;

hallucinations;

Seizures;

Low blood pressure;

Short, rapid breathing;

fainting;

Nausea and vomiting.

If the patient presents the symptoms and does not receive medical attention, hyperthermia can lead to death. Treatment to prevent the outcome is done by “mechanical restoration methods”, such as ice bath and the use of fans. Wet and chilled towels can also contribute to lessening the damage.