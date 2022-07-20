How does Silvio Santos take care of his voice? Check out the health ritual

With more than 60 years of career as a communicator, Silvio Santos takes great care to ensure that his voice is always able to present SBT programs. Last Wednesday (14), the veteran was seen at an otolaryngologist clinic in São Paulo for an annual periodic consultation.

“Who was at the Instituto da Larynx yesterday, was our dear Senor Abravanel who went to see Dr. Antonio Pontes. Better known as Silvio Santos, the best-known television presenter in the country and a great businessman with a beautiful life story and entrepreneurship that inspires many Brazilians”, posted the clinic’s profile on Instagram.

According to sources from OnScreenthe presenter consulted with the son of his trusted doctor, Roberto Pontes, and there was no change in his routine exams.

“In addition to him, we serve his entire family and thus creating a bond with the various generations. We are in the second generation in otorhinolaryngology and serving patients up to the fifth generation of the same family”, concluded the institution’s statement.

When will Silvio Santos return to present a program?

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Silvio Santos sporadically returns to the SBT studios to record new programs. The last one took place at the Press Trophy, which was shown on June 15th.

The program Silvio Santos is presented by Patrícia Abravanel while the “man of the trunk” does not decide if he will return to participate in the Sunday normally.