How much can I receive per year from the FGTS Anniversary Saque?

The Anniversary Loot FGTS was instituted by Law 13.932/19. In this way, workers can withdraw part of their account balance from the Severance Indemnity Fund annually, always in the month of their birthday. It is worth remembering that joining this form of withdrawal is optional.

The membership of the Saque-Aniversário must be done in the application or FGTS website. In addition, there is the possibility of requesting this type of withdrawal directly at an agency from Caixa Econômica Federal.

What is the annual limit for the Anniversary Withdrawal?

According to the Cashier, the annual limit value of the Anniversary Saque is determined by a rate that can vary from 5% to 50%. This rate is levied on the sum of the balance of all accounts in the worker’s Guarantee Fund, plus an additional installment. Check the table provided by the institution:

Limit of balance ranges (in BRL) Aliquot Additional Installment (in BRL) Up to 500.00 50.0% – From 500.01 to 1,000.00 40.0% 50.00 From 1,000.01 to 5,000.00 30.0% 150.00 From 5,000.01 to 10,000.00 20.0% 650.00 From 10,000.01 to 15,000.00 15.0% 1150.00 From 15,000.01 to 20,000.00 10.0% 1,900.00 Above 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900.00

Thus, the box exemplifies that if the worker has R$ 1 thousand of balance in FGTSit will be possible to receive the Anniversary Withdrawal in the amount of R$ 400. Adding the additional installment of R$ 50 (according to the table above), it will be possible to withdraw R$ 450.

It is worth noting that, unlike citizens who use the Saque-Resciso and are entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS when dismissed without just cause, the withdrawal for workers who request the Saque-Aniversário and are fired in these same circumstances is a little different. In these cases, it is possible to withdraw only the amount referring to the termination fine, since the remaining balance in the account can only be withdrawn in the next Anniversary Withdrawal.

According to information provided by Caixaeven after requesting a return to the Withdrawal-Termination, workers who are dismissed during the Anniversary Sack will only be entitled to a termination fine. Therefore, it is not possible to withdraw the total amount from the FGTS account.

Learn how to check your FGTS balance

Currently, workers can consult the balance of Guarantee Fund through the App, Caixa website or in person at a branch of the institution. In the application, users must log in and click on the “Full Balance of FGTS” option. In this way, it is possible to check the balance of all accounts linked to the FGTS.

On the Caixa website it is also necessary to login. Then, the worker must click on the FGTS area and select the option “statement” or “complete statement”. Finally, to check the FGTS balance in person, just bring a document such as the CPF, NIS or Citizen Card. More information about FGTS can be obtained at the telephone number 0800-724-2019 or on the Caixa website.