How much does it cost to eat at A Casa do Porco restaurant?

Casa do Porco has been in existence since 2015, in the central region of São Paulo. Pork, as the name suggests, is the main protagonist of the restaurant. The tasting menu “Da Roça para o Centro”, with eight stages and 21 “bits”, as the establishment explains, costs R$220 per person.
Want to know how much it costs to eat classic dishes from the award-winning restaurant? Check it out below:
canapés
Country pork sausage with crackling bread and farofa (R$ 47)
Pork chin sushi with black tucupi and nori (R$43/four units)
Pancetta crackling with guava and red onion pickles (R$ 49/six units)
Main dishes
San Zé pork
The flagship of the house is Porco San Zé, inspired by the Paraguayan pork recipe. The animal is slowly roasted between six and eight hours. The dish is served with vegetables of the day and costs R$84.
porcoletta
The dish has breaded pork rack, leaves, fresh herbs, house sauce and radish. It costs BRL 96.
desserts
Chocolate & Herbs
Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake crumb, yerba mate cake, strawberries and mint ice cream. Price: R$ 45.
Romeo & Juliet
Santa Paula cheese, white guava paste, guava jam, smudged guava paste, grated semi-cured cheese and guava tiles. Price: R$ 45.
SERVICE
The House of the Pig
Rua Araújo, 124, Centro, São Paulo (SP)
Phone: +55 11 3258-2578
Website: acasadoporco.com.br
*Values consulted on the menu of the restaurant A Casa do Porco on 7/19/2022.