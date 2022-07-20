How to know if the cell phone is approved by Anatel?

If you bought a new smartphone and have questions related to Anatel approval or just want to ensure that the cell phone has been approved by the agency, there is a simple and easy way to check. With the Mobile Legal project, you will be able to check the status of the device by the IMEI of the device and find out if there is any impediment.

First of all you need to find out your smartphone’s IMEI number. To do this, simply search the device box or type *#06# in the cell phone app. If the device information does not appear immediately, press the power button. You can also find the IMEI in the system settings.

With the IMEI in hand, you can access Anatel’s Legal Cell Consultation page clicking here and check the status of your device. Simply enter the IMEI number in the respective field, select the option “I am not a robot” and click on the “Consult” button.

If your device is approved by Anatel, you will be informed that “so far the informed IMEI has no restrictions on use”. If the device is not homologated, you will see that “IMEI has usage restrictions”.

Anatel points out that cell phones with more than one operator SIM chip have an IMEI for each chip. Thus, it is necessary to carry out the query with both codes.

What to do if you have purchased an irregular device?

Irregular braces don’t work as they should (Image: Luis Villasmil/Unsplash)

Anatel points out that if you consulted your cell phone’s IMEI and were informed that it is prevented by loss, theft or theft, “only the requester of the impediment can request the release”. That is: when the owner finds the device, it is possible to release it for use again by contacting the telephone company.

If the blocking has not been requested by the user, it is necessary to contact the store that sold the device and seek the exchange or reimbursement of the device.

if the informed IMEI has another irregularitysuch as the lack of Anatel certification or tampered number, it is not possible to correct the irregularity and you will need to look for the store that made the sale.

If the device has the Anatel seal, but the query identifies an irregularity, you can contact the device manufacturer’s customer service center.

Law protects the user

Consumer Defense Code guarantees that users have their rights (Image: Reproduction/Procon)

If you bought an irregular device, you are protected by the Consumer Defense Code (CDC – Law nº 8.078/1990) and your rights will be guaranteed if you still have the purchase receipt and warranty term.

Purchases made online or over the phone guarantee that users have a period of seven days from receipt of the product to exercise the act of repentance and return the product.

Purchases made in physical stores do not guarantee the right of regret, but the store is responsible for the sale of inappropriate products, “such as deteriorated, altered, adulterated, damaged, counterfeit, corrupted, fraudulent products” and more.

According to Anatel, the sale of adulterated and/or counterfeit products is the responsibility of the Merchant, pursuant to article 13 of the Consumer Defense Code.

The consumer has a period of 90 days from the date of purchase (for apparent defects) or from the date of knowledge of the defect (for hidden defects).

Cautions when buying appliances abroad or imported

Although they may be cheaper than smartphones sold in Brazil with a guarantee and Anatel seal, cell phones purchased abroad or imported models may experience problems connecting to 3G, 4G or 5G networks if the model is not compatible with Brazilian frequencies. Therefore, always check the manufacturer’s or store’s website for the complete specifications of the device.

If you have purchased a smartphone and it is associated with an operator contract in another country, you will need to contact the international operator to reverse the situation.

However, there may be a breach of contract if the user has purchased the device with on-call time with the operator or lease agreementwhere the user does not own the device until he meets certain conditions.

Anatel approval guarantees full operation

The approval made by Anatel on a smartphone sold in Brazil guarantees that this product will have support for all national mobile networks and guarantee of operation.

According to the agency, “certified cell phones undergo a series of safety tests before reaching the consumer’s hands so that the product is as reliable as possible and does not cause health problems or affect telecommunications networks”.

Anatel has already released an updated list of 5G cell phones approved in Brazil, devices that have been subjected to explosion, overheating, radiation or communication signal interference tests.