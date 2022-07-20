how was the game of the 18th round of the Brasileirão

In a game that started on Tuesday (19) and ended on Wednesday (20) for having its start delayed by almost an hour due to the lack of lighting in part of the spotlights at Arena Castelão, Ceará beat Avaí 1-0, with goal scored by Vina, in the opening of the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the result, Vozão provisionally rises to 10th place, with 24 points. The Lion drops to 13th, with 21. Both can still be surpassed until the end of the round, on the fifth (21).

Ceará returns to the field on Sunday (24), at 4 pm, when they visit Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi. On the same day, but at 11 am, Avaí welcomes Flamengo, in Ressacada.

Who did well: Vina

He scored a great goal to open the scoring and put Ceará in the lead after a bad start to the game.

Who was bad: Pottker

The Avaí striker had a few chances to tie the score, but he didn’t take advantage. Aim was lacking.

Lack of lighting delays the start of the game

Once again, Arena Castelão had a problem with the reflectors. Days after a power outage ended the game between Fortaleza and Palmeiras early, part of the stadium’s lighting was not working before the ball rolled to Ceará and Avaí, which started late. The athletes had already warmed up and entered the field for the start of the duel, but had to return to the locker rooms because of the problem. The game was scheduled for 21:30, but the kick-off was not given until 47 minutes later, at 22:17.

Arena Castelão suffered from a blackout in part of the spotlights shortly before Ceará vs Avaí Image: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

game chronology

Just like the spotlights at Arena Castelão, Ceará and Avaí took a while to “light up” in the first half. Many individual mistakes marked the initial stage, which was finished with a great goal by Vina, at 47, to put Vozão in advantage.

Leão came back better in the second half and had more chances to draw than to take in the second. The visitors’ main opportunity was in a header on the post by Vitinho, at 27. Even so, the score remained the same: Ceará victory by 1 to 0.

Ceara’s game

Despite the victory, Vozão made a lot of mistakes and hardly remembered the team that dominated Corinthians in the last round. Ceará started inattentive, with simple errors in ball outs, but without losing control of the match. He was happy to take advantage of the foul at the entrance of the area to take the zero off the score. He suffered some unnecessary scares in the final stage and ran the risk of taking the tie.

the game of avaí

He managed to take danger in some blunders from Ceará in the first half, but he improved a lot and created chances in the final stage, when Barroca set the team in a more offensive posture.

Another goal for Vina

The shirt 29, who had already scored a great goal in the 3-1 victory over Corinthians, on Saturday (16), repeated the dose against Avaí. Missing the edge of the area, Bruno Pacheco rolled, and Vina hit the corner, with no chance for Vladimir. A painting.

Waiting for Guerrero, Avaí lacks aim

About to settle with the Peruvian for the sequence of the season, the Barroca team had important chances, but could not conclude with precision. Will the striker, ex-Corinthians, Flamengo and Inter, solve this problem?

DATASHEET:

CEARÁ 1 x 0 AVAI

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 18th round

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date and time: July 19, 2022 (Tuesday) at 9:30 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Márcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Cândido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)

Yellow cards: Lucas Ventura and Vitinho (AVA)

Goal: Vina (CEA), at 47/1Q (1-0)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Richardson (Fernando Sobral), Richard Coelho (Rodrigo Lindoso), Vina; Lima (Matheus Peixoto), Mendoza, Zé Roberto (Iury Castilho). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Nathanael; Lucas Ventura (Vitinho), Eduardo (Nathan) and Jean Cléber (Jean Pyerre); Pottker, Renato (Marcinho) and Bissoli (Vinicius Jaú). Technician: Eduardo Baroca