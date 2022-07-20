In The Carnation and the Rose, Catarina (Adriana Esteves) will fall into a plane armed by Marcela (Drica Moraes) and you will end up seeing what you didn’t want. In the next chapters, the villain will grab the pawn, kiss him on the mouth and the “beast” will be incredulous to see them in the intimate moment.

At first, Marcela will take advantage of the fact that Petruchio will be seated and will sneak up behind him. When turning around, the farmer will be surprised by a kiss from the villain. At that moment, Catarina will appear and, wide-eyed, will be shocked by what she sees.

“So that’s why you didn’t want me“, begins Catarina. “Now I understand all the stories you told me to push me away”, the young woman will continue. Petruchio will try to explain himself, but the “beast” will not let him: “I know very well what I saw”will scream. “And as for you, Marcela, you don’t lose out by waiting“, will threaten Batista’s daughter (Luis Melo).

Petruchio will continue to try to explain himself: “I don’t want any explanation from you, I don’t”she will say. “Catherine I swear I’m innocent!”, will speak the redneck. She, angry, will throw glass cups at her husband, who will be desperate. He will decide not to sleep on the farm and will spend the night at Dalva’s house.