Ibovespa future follows the turn abroad and operates lower; dollar rises again

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Wednesday (20), in line with the pre-market in New York, which lost strength after registering a slight rise in the early morning, with investors analyzing the latest corporate balance sheets in a season of bustling results.

In Brazil, the stock market should reflect the decline in production and Vale’s guidance (VALE3), as it prepares for Petrobras’ operational preview tomorrow (21).

On the political side, electoral tension grows, with increased reactions to President Jair Bolsonaro’s denunciations of electronic voting machines.

At 9:09 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was down 0.45%, at 98,850 points.

The commercial dollar rose 0.15%, to R$5.427 in purchases and R$5.428 in sales. The dollar futures for August was up 0.25%, at R$5.441.

Futures interest rates are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, at 13.91%; DIF25, – 0.04 pp to 13.46%; DIF27, -0.04 pp, at 13.36%; and DIF29, -0.02 pp, at 13.47%.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.20%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.20% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.11%.

European stocks, on the other hand, operate lower after opening higher on the eve of the European bloc’s monetary policy meeting, which should raise interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years, gaining strength the thesis of a possible increase of 0.5 point. The decision will be announced tomorrow.

German producer prices rose sharply in June from a year earlier, driven by higher energy prices, but at a slower pace than the previous month, when they posted the biggest increase on record. It was up 32.7% on the year in June, said German statistics office Destatis. This follows a 33.6% increase in May and a 33.5% increase in April. In comparison with the previous month, the producer price index rose 0.6% in June.

Inflation in the UK hit its highest level in 40 years in June, as large monthly increases in consumer and producer price levels pointed to continued strong pressure on prices. Consumer prices rose 0.8% on the month, slightly more than the 0.7% expected, taking the annual rate to 9.4% from 9.1%.

Asian markets closed with gains on Wednesday, after a strong rise in US stocks overnight.

In China, the Central Bank of China (PBOC) today maintained its benchmark rates for one- and five-year loans.

