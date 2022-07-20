Ibovespa rises 1.37%, following abroad amid the balance sheet season; dollar drops 0.10%

The Ibovespa closed up 1.37% this Tuesday (19), at 98,244 points, following the performance of the main American indexes.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 2.43%, 2.76% and 3.11%, respectively. According to experts, the day, abroad, was marked by the repercussion of the results of companies, as well as by the expectations of those who are about to leave.

“Among the factors that stand out as a justification for the high of the day are the expectations for the results of the technology companies, with the shares advancing, showing optimism”, comments Milena Araújo, specialist in variable income at Nexgen Capital.

Netflix (NFLX34), after the market closed, brought its results above expectations – with a profit of US$ 3.20 per share, compared to a consensus of US$ 2.95, and a loss of 970 thousand subscribers on a quarterly basis, less than the anticipated two million.

Prior to the market opening, Johnson & Johnson (JNJB34) in turn brought in both better-than-expected profit and revenue.

With American companies performing above the consensus, the market registered a decline in risk aversion, due to the weakening of the perspective of recession in 2022. This movement was strengthened by the news that Russia will reopen the flow of gas to Europe via Nord Stream. 1 on the agreed date.

Commodities reflected the expectation of higher growth well – Brent oil for September advanced 1.03% to US$ 107.36 a barrel. Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) rose 1.12% and 2.03%, respectively.

The lower aversion to risk knocked the dollar down around the world. The DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against other currencies, fell 0.60% to 106.72. The commercial dollar dropped 0.10% against the real, at R$ 5.420 in the purchase and sale.

On the other hand, however, optimism also pressured yield curves, as it pushed up the price of non-manufactured products. In the USA, the divests yields ten-year bonds rose 6.3 basis points to 3.023%. Here, the DIs for 2025 and 2027 had their rates rising nine and 12 points, respectively, to 13.49% and 13.39%. DIs yields for 2029 and 2032 both rose 13 points to 13.51% and 13.56%.

“Commodities were highlights, after suffering in recent days, and the papers that had been advancing had an inverse movement”, says Ilan Arbetman, analyst at Ativa Investimentos. “The Ibovespa had its third positive closing in a row and we saw a resumption of the shares that suffered the most in recent days. We didn’t have many new catalysts today.”

Banks were also prominent among the increases, reflecting, according to comments, the results of American financial institutions. Banco do Brasil’s common shares (BBAS3) rose 2.70%. The preferred shares of Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú (ITUB4), 2.70% and 3.37%, respectively. Santander unitary units (SANB11) advanced 3.64%.

Among the high percentages, Alpargatas’ preferred shares (ALPA4) stand out, with an increase of 8.35%. Close behind were the common shares of Marfrig (MRFG3) and Embraer (EMBR3), rising 8.23% and 7.70%.

On the side of declines, the biggest ones were for ordinary shares of Yduqs (YDUQ3), Cogna (COGN3) and Light (LIGT3).

“Retail and other sectors linked to the domestic economy are among the weakest today, largely because of interest rates, which are rising today”, contextualizes Victor Paganini, CNPI analyst at Quantzed.

