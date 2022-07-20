If you accepted Irina’s mission, we’re sorry

Early on in Elden Ring, players have the option of heading to the first boss, the well-known Godrick, or roaming the Midlands in search of other activities that prepare the Tainted for more intense challenges.

Reproduction: From Software/The Enemy.

To the south of Limgrave, we can find an entire region that seems to have been purposely designed for players who prefer to evolve a little before continuing the story. This brief journey evidently culminates in the arrival at Castle Morne.

As he advances towards the large building, the player encounters a lone character named Irina, a blind woman in a bloodstained dress. She tells us that at Castle Morne, where she lived with her family, there was a revolt. In fact, many died.

Irina asks the player to take a letter to her father, who is trapped in the castle where the war is still going on. You can accept or decline. However, obviously, the tendency of those who want to continue playing is always accepting the missions.

Choosing to accept Irina’s request, the Tainted will continue his journey to Castle Morne and find her father Edgar if he looks hard enough. He will regret the situation and, after the conversation, the player can proceed to the fight against the Leonine Bastard.

Behold, when this part of the journey ends, when we pass the place where we saw Irina for the first time, we will only find her corpse next to a large weapon. Her father, in the face of tragedy, will mourn. And you, the player, will probably feel something negative too.

There is no way to save Irina. No matter how skilled you are in fighting the Leonine Bastard or how quickly you solve the passage through Castle Morne, she will die and her father will mourn.

Reproduction: From Software/The Enemy.

Well, if you ignore Castle Morne completely, she’s actually still alive, trapped outside the place she once called home. Otherwise, she dies. This is the player’s reward for trying to help — and also a great spear if you decide to kill Edgar.

Like so many aspects of real life, Irina’s journey is unfair. Perhaps it was a good thing From Software put this side quest early in the game. So, you already prepare yourself for the feeling of frustration as you progress. And believe me: that feeling will come, but it will be overcome by the taste of success when you defeat each of those brutal bosses.