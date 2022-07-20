Ilha Record fails, loses to SBT and debuts with the worst rating in history

Record continues to struggle to place new projects on its programming schedule: after the failure of the sixth edition of Power Couple Brasil, responsible for breaking a series of negative records for the format, the new season of Ilha Record also debuted without a breath. On its first day on the air, the competition led by Mariana Rios failed to get the attention of viewers in Greater São Paulo and had the worst performance in its history, with a rating lower than all episodes broadcast in 2021, still under the command of Sabrina Sato. .

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the debut of Ilha Record 2 scored an average of 4.0 points and was surpassed by the 5.2 of Programa do Ratinho and 3.0 of the Arena SBT — Mariana Rios managed to stay in second place for only a few minutes of the confrontation with Benjamin Back’s sportsman. Until then, the worst rating in the history of the format was the 4.6 points recorded on the July 31, 2021 episode, which represented the first Saturday of the first season.

The reality show also represented a crater in Record’s Ibope in all possible comparative scenarios: the performance of the broadcaster’s authorial creation dropped the channel’s indexes by 17% compared to the last four seconds of Power Couple Brasil, which is based on a Israeli format, and the number was also 23% lower compared to the season six premiere of the dating competition on the night of May 2. Even the telenovela Amor Sem Igual, which preceded Ilha Record, lost 17% of the Ibope of the last four Mondays.

In addition to the general rejection of the public in Greater São Paulo to the latest moves made by Record, the failure of Mariana Rios’ debut as a presenter on the station also had the help of an external factor. Tela Quente, with the screening of the film Overcoming – O Milagre da Fé, scored an average of 22.6 points. The number represents the best performance of a feature broadcast in the Globo session since the night of August 31, 2020, when Black Panther recorded 27.1.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (18):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.8 good morning SP 7.1 Good morning Brazil 8.3 Meeting with Patricia Poet 6.7 More you 6.8 SP1 10.4 Globe Sports 11.2 Newspaper Today 11.4 The Carnation and the Rose 13.7 Afternoon Session: Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful 11.7 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 15.1 Beyond the Illusion 19.6 SP2 21.9 face and courage 21.9 National Journal 25.2 wetland 30.9 Hot Screen: Overcoming – The Miracle of Faith 22.6 Globo newspaper 10.2 Conversation with Bial 5.5 Face and Courage (replay) 4.1 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.6 hour 1 4.8 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.3 General Balance Sheet 1.8 Record 24h newspaper 2.3 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.7 Speak Brazil 3.0 Nowadays 3.9 General Balance Sheet SP 6.5 Flames of Life 4.7 Record 24h newspaper 4.0 Alert City 7.3 Record 24h newspaper 3.9 City Alert SP 9.1 Record Journal 8.2 All the Girls in Me 4.1 Love Without Equal 3.4 Record Island 2 – Debut 4.0 District 21 2.0 Record 24h newspaper 1.7 between the lines 1.1 Universal Church 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.5 First Impact 1.8 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.7 Carousel 4.4 Emerald 4.5 Family cases 3.3 gossiping 3.4 Beware of the Angel 4.9 Copa America Women: Venezuela vs Brazil 4.8 SBT Brazil 5.5 Poliana Moça 6.9 Angel’s face 6.4 Mouse Program 5.2 Arena SBT 3.0 The Night 2.8 Operation Mosque 2.2 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 1.7 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.6 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.5 Let’s go SP 0.9 Let’s go Brazil 1.0 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.7 Bora Brasil 2nd Edition 1.0 Open game 2.8 The Ball Owners 2.5 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.5 best of the afternoon 1.6 Brazil Urgent 4.3 Brazil Urgent SP 4.2 Band Journal 4.6 Faustão in the Band (re-presentation) 2.8 Double Dose Challenge 1.6 Wild Planet 1.4 Night news 1.4 Band Elections 1.2 What End Did It Take? 1.0 Total Sport 1.1 More Geek – Debut 0.7 Savage Planet (replay) 0.5 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.6 1st newspaper 0.9

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters